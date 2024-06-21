Highlights Ashley Young is finalising a new one-year deal to stay at Everton.

He is set to play his 18th season in the Premier League.

Young was key to Everton's relegation survival last season, appearing in 31 games.

Everton are close to finalising a new one-year deal to keep 38-year-old veteran Ashley Young at the club, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

The former Manchester United and Aston Villa player is now set for his 18th season in the Premier League after helping Sean Dyche’s side avoid relegation in the previous campaign.

According to Sheth, a new contract for Young ‘looks imminent’ as he is set to return for a second season at Goodison Park after joining on a free transfer 12 months ago.

Speaking to talkSPORT earlier this week, Young confirmed he is ‘very close’ to signing a new deal with Everton and revealed contract details are now being finalised.

The 38-year-old, who began his professional career in 2003, went on to make 34 appearances for the Toffees last season, scoring one goal.

Young Finalising New Everton Deal

Set for his 18th Premier League season

Sheth was speaking to GMS on Friday and suggested that Young’s experience will be valuable for Sean Dyche in the upcoming season:

“It looks imminent. I was told it could have happened this week. They were just finalising the contract details on a new one-year contract that would keep Ashley Young at Everton. “He had a one-year contract last season, and this will be his 18th season if he wants to stay in the Premier League. “It's absolutely extraordinary, and it's not like he'd be there to make up the numbers, because if you look at what he did last season, of the 38 Premier League games that Everton had, he started 27 and featured in 31, so he was quite key for Sean Dyche, and I'm sure his experience will be valuable.”

Young, who began his professional career at Watford in 2003, made the most appearances of his career at Manchester United and helped the Red Devils win their most recent Premier League title in 2013.

Speaking to the media last month, the 38-year-old admitted he would ‘love to play as long as possible’ as he is now set for his 18th Premier League season.

Ashley Young's Premier League Stats (2006-2024) Games 453 Goals 48 Assists 78 League titles 1 Minutes played 35, 022

Everton Stick to Branthwaite Price

Amid Man United interest

Everton are in a strong position to keep their £70million asking price for defender Jarrad Branthwaite this summer, according to The Times journalist Paul Joyce.

The Toffees’ financial situation could shortly improve as they look to sell their talented youngster Lewis Dobbin to Aston Villa – the Merseysiders feel this deal could make them compliant with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules.

Long-term admirers of Branthwaite, Manchester United, are currently unwilling to match Everton’s demands for the defender as Sean Dyche's look to strengthen their financial position soon with the sale of Dobbin.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 21-06-24.