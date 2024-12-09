Dan Ashworth proposed four coaches with Premier League experience before Manchester United’s appointment of Ruben Amorim, according to The Athletic.

The 53-year-old, who left his sporting director role at Old Trafford on Sunday after just five months, reportedly sought a proven top-flight coach after the Red Devils sacked Erik ten Hag and had drawn up a list of four candidates.

The reported names included Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe, Fulham head coach Marco Silva, Brentford’s 'incredible' coach Thomas Frank, and Graham Potter, who most recently managed Chelsea.

However, it is claimed that Ashworth failed to provide clear and compelling arguments for his recommendations, despite being expected to play a key role in finding Ten Hag’s successor.

According to The Athletic, Sir Jim Ratcliffe wanted to hear Ashworth’s ideas during the search for a new manager but instead received a list of names:

“The signs of disharmony were detectable at the very moment that Ashworth would have been expected to prove his worth. “In searching for a replacement for Erik ten Hag as manager, Ratcliffe wanted to hear ideas from the man he had sanctioned spending around £2.5million ($3.2million) to bring in from Newcastle United due to his expertise at building structures. “Ashworth, it is claimed, did not provide clear, compelling arguments for who to bring in. “Instead, there was a list and those he did propose had a theme: Premier League experience. “Suggestions included Eddie Howe, despite the picture not always being rosy at Newcastle United; Marco Silva, the Fulham head coach; and Thomas Frank, the Brentford head coach. Graham Potter was another name mentioned by Ashworth, possibly as an interim until the end of the season.”

Ashworth, who officially started his role on 1 July, parted ways with United following Saturday’s 3-2 home defeat to Nottingham Forest.

The 53-year-old was seen as a key part of Ratcliffe's revamp at Old Trafford alongside technical director Jason Wilcox and CEO Omar Berrada, but departed after overseeing just one transfer window and less than a month after Amorim’s appointment.

Reports suggest Ashworth opposed Amorim’s arrival at Old Trafford and felt sidelined from major decisions almost 'from day one'.

The former Brighton director left after overseeing a summer spend of £180m on Leny Yoro, Manuel Ugarte, Matthijs de Ligt, Joshua Zirkzee and Noussair Mazraoui.

Following Saturday’s defeat, Man United sit 13th in the Premier League table, eight points off the top four with 15 games played.

