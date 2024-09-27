Manchester United sporting director Dan Ashworth is "fully focused" on signing Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite in 2025, according to HITC.

The Red Devils had two bids rejected for the 22-year-old sensation during the summer as they refused to meet the Toffees' £70million-plus valuation, with a bid totalling £50million including add-ons the highest they went before walking away from a deal.

United switched their attentions to Lille youngster Leny Yoro and Bayern Munich star Matthijs De Ligt to strengthen their defence instead in the summer window, but INEOS chiefs still see Branthwaite as a top target for the new year and are prepared to return with a new offer for the former Carlisle man.

Man Utd Ready to go for Branthwaite Again

England star current deal expires in 2027

According to a report by HITC, Branthwaite is a player that Dan Ashworth is a huge fan of and he was totally on board with the club's bids for him even before he officially started in his role following his move from Newcastle United in the summer.

With INEOS plotting more transfers in 2025, the central defender is seen as a top target for the club once again and Ashworth is said to be fully focused on getting a deal done to take him to Old Trafford at some point in the next two transfer windows.

The 20-time English champions are likely to make room for him in their squad by allowing Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof both to depart at the end of their contracts next summer, with the England star's £190,000-per-week deal and Sweden captain's £120,000-per-week contract unlikely to be renewed as things currently stand.

Jarrad Branthwaite's Premier League statistics - Everton squad ranking, 2023/24 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 35 =4th Goals 3 =4th Aerial Duels Won Per Game 2.7 3rd Clearances Per Game 4.5 2nd Match rating 6.90 3rd

Branthwaite, who has been described as a "superstar", is yet to feature for Everton in the 2024/25 season after undergoing minor groin surgery in the summer, although he is expected to return for the weekend Premier League fixture against Crystal Palace as Sean Dyche's side look for their first win of the season.

Everton are keen to tie the defender down to a new long-term contract to fend off interest from United, but it remains to be seen if they will be able to find an agreement.

GIVEMESPORT key statistic: Jarrad Branthwaite made his England debut in the run-up to EURO 2024 in a friendly win over Bosnia and Herzegovina at Newcastle United's St. James' Park.

Man Utd Face Battle to Keep Diogo Dalot

Real Madrid eyeing Portugal international

While United are keen to bolster their defensive ranks by bringing in Branthwaite, they face a battle to keep hold of star full-back Diogo Dalot after Real Madrid entered the race for his signautre.

GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that the Spanish giants are looking to bolster their right-back options as Dani Carvajal begins to wind down his career, with the Spain international set to turn 33 in January. Their primary target is Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is available for free next summer as things stand, but if he opts to re-sign at Anfield then Los Blancos will turn their attentions to Dalot.

The Portugal international joined the club from Porto during Jose Mourinho's tenure as manager and has established himself as first-choice under Erik Ten Hag, and signed a new contract at Old Trafford last year to tie him to the club until 2028 with an option of an extra 12 months.

That would make it very difficult for Madrid to convince United to sell, but he is someone they are keen on following his recent performances having been long-term admirers of the 25-year-old.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 26/9/2024.