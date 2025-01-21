Chelsea's pursuit of Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi could cost them upwards of £65million in the January transfer window, according to former scout Mick Brown - with the Eagles unlikely to budge on their valuation of the England star.

Guehi has been immense for Palace in recent years, forming the heart of their defence as Oliver Glasner's side made the top half of the Premier League for just the second time last season. But with Chelsea thought to be interested, the Eagles won't bow down to their demands and that could see 'superstar' Guehi stay at Selhurst Park.

Brown: Palace 'Won't Accept' Lower Guehi Price

The Eagles aren't likely to accept a paltry fee for the England star

Brown, speaking to Football Insider, claimed that Palace will demand upwards of £65million to sell Guehi in the January window, with interest from Chelsea and others forcing them into action.

Marc Guehi's Premier League statistics - Crystal Palace squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 21 =5th Goals 3 =3rd Tackles Per Game 1.7 =7th Clearances Per Game 4.6 4th Match rating 6.87 5th

The Eagles are heavily reluctant to lose their captain, especially in the middle of the campaign with the south London club making a short run to become top-half contenders after a run of three wins and two draws from their past five games.

The publication previously stated that Chelsea had opened preliminary talks for his services, but Brown has explained that Palace's 'lofty' demands and negotiations over Guehi's future this summer are with the full intention of keeping him for the full campaign.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Marc Guehi has 22 caps for England.

Negotiating a lower price over his sale just six months later means that they are likely to stick to their demands and Brown states that Chelsea recalling Trevoh Chalobah has only furthered that stance. He said:

“I hear Chelsea want to make a move for him. That’s an interesting one, because when Newcastle United wanted him in the summer, they were playing hardball over the £5million difference between the offer and their valuation. “Palace did that because they wanted to keep him for the season, so six months later, they’re not now going to accept an even lower price. They were reluctant to let him leave in the summer, and they’re even more reluctant to let him leave in the middle of the season because of his importance to the team. “Especially now Chalobah has gone, they don’t want to lose another defender. I can see Chelsea wanting to take him back, but can they afford what Palace are asking for? Because I think he’s going to cost probably upwards of £65million, just like in the summer."

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 21-01-25.

