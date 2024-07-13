Highlights The Connecticut Sun boasts an elite defense, ranking first in points allowed at 72.7 PPG.

The Sun's offense relies on Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner, but they face challenges due to scoring struggles.

The Sun's exceptional defensive prowess is crucial, but they need to improve offensively to succeed in the playoffs.

As the 2024 WNBA season passes the midway point, the playoff picture begins to come into focus.

Some teams that were expected to perform well this season have failed to live up to expectations, while some have maintained their high level of play throughout the season.

One team that has upheld expectations is the Connecticut Sun . Advancing to the semifinals of the 2023 WNBA season, the Sun entered the current season ranked third in the preseason power rankings. But as the season progressed, the Sun not only lived up to those expectations, but have also moved up to second place with a record of 17-5.

Defense First

The Sun Continues to Thrive Thanks to Their Elite Defense

6-4 in their last ten games, the Sun may not have the most explosive offense in the WNBA, but they make up for it with elite defense. Holding opposing offenses to 72.7 points per game, the Sun have the lowest scoring defense in the league. And it isn't just a one-year phenomenon. The Sun also ended last season with the lowest scoring defense in the league, a huge reason why they were able to advance to the semifinals in the playoffs.

The formula for success for the Sun has been similar to last season. Aggressive perimeter defense leads to a low three-point percentage for the opponent and players are forced to score via isolation instead of ball movement, which is made clear by the low assist numbers the Sun allows.

With two players in the top-20 for steals per game, the Sun's top defense has multiple players who present problems along the perimeter.

Connecticut Sun Defensive Stats Category Value WNBA Rank Opp. PPG 72.7 1st Opp. 3pt% 30.7% 2nd Opp. FTA 16.7 3rd Opp. APG 19.1 2nd

The Sun have the second-best defensive rating in the league, which explains their lowest scoring defense. However, their offense falls short when compared to the other contenders across the league. But that doesn't mean the Sun struggle on offense.

A Diamond in the Rough

The Sun's Struggling Offense Still Boasts Exceptional Talent

A five-time All-Star, forward Alyssa Thomas finished second in MVP voting a year ago. Her 7.9 assists per game were second in the league and her 9.8 rebounds per game were good enough to lead the league. Thomas was a versatile threat and her stats proved that. A near triple-double threat every night. Thomas has been the catalyst for the Sun's high-level of play.

Continue into the 2024 season and Thomas continues to play at a high level. Sure, her points per game have declined a bit, but her passing and scoring efficiency continue to be at a career-high level.

Alyssa Thomas Career Stats Category Value Active Rank 2pt Field Goals 1,428 9th Total Rebounds 2,265 5th Assists per Game 4.4 7th Total Assists 1,319 10th

The addition of six-time All-Star and three-time Sixth Woman of the Year, DeWanna Bonner, over the past few years has also elevated the Sun to new heights. The 6-foot-4 forward scored the fifth most points of all time, and she continues to play at a high level after earning her sixth All-Star appearance this season.

The Sun rank ninth out of 12 teams in points per game. Sure, their elite defense has gotten them this far and will get them into the playoffs. However, once the Sun matches up with a higher scoring team in the playoffs, like the New York Liberty or Las Vegas Aces , they may see similar results to last season.

Yes, defense wins championships. No matter how much things change, that much is true. But teams must also score points in order to thrive, and that is something the Sun may struggle with come postseason.