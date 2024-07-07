Highlights The Aces had a slow start to the season due to injuries, but are now returning to championship form midway through the campaign.

A'ja Wilson is having an MVP-worthy season with dominant performances on both ends of the floor.

Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young have held down the fort while Chelsea Gray has been out with an injury to start the season.

As the WNBA season enters its midway point, the Las Vegas Aces appear to have hit their stride.

Originally the favorites to win the 2024 title, injuries to key players and subpar play from key contributors forced the Aces into a slower start than anticipated. But the return of a future hall-of-fame point guard and improvement defensively has the Aces looking like the team many expected to win their third straight championship, making them the first team to do so since the historic Houston Comets team that won the league's first four titles.

An Unstoppable Force

A'ja Wilson's Play Has Reached Historic Levels Despite Team Struggles

There has been so much to say about the talented rookie class that is taking the league by storm, and rightfully so. The introduction of the rookie class has come with a significant boost in viewership and overall interest in the league. But lost in all the noise surrounding the rookie class is one of the best seasons by a player in WNBA history.

Selected first overall in the 2018 draft from the South Carolina Gamecocks, A'ja Wilson has been unstoppable on both the defensive and offensive ends of the court. Offensively, Wilson's 26.9 points per game is good enough to break the single-season record for highest PPG in WNBA history if the season ended today.

The two-time MVP has been efficient, shooting an impressive 52.7 percent from the floor while making more than 85 percent of her free throws. She leads the league in points per game and is even more impressive on the defensive end of the court.

A'ja Wilson Stats - 2024 WNBA Season Category Stat League Rank PPG 26.9 1st RPG 10.9 2nd BPG 2.7 1st DRPG 8.9 T-1st

Wilson's 2.7 blocks per game is good enough to lead the league. Wilson also ranks second in the league in rebounds per game, trailing only Chicago Sky rookie sensation Angel Reese.

Wilson has been so dominant that she has drawn comparisons to the early 2000s version of Shaquille O'Neal , who served as a key catalyst in the L.A. Lakers winning three straight, a feat Wilson is currently pursuing. While Wilson will most likely fall short of Brittney Griner's 4.0 blocks per game, which is the WNBA record, her impact will most likely earn her a third MVP.

Best of the Rest

A Healthy Aces Team is Finally Regaining its Form.

Yes, Wilson has established herself as the most dominant force in the league thus far. But the Aces wouldn't be back-to-back champions if they only possessed one quality player. Three other players with multiple All-Star appearances make the Aces a complete team.

The most notable name is guard Kelsey Plum, a shooting guard with two All-Star appearances since entering the league. It may have taken her four seasons before she became a household name at the professional level, but Plum has been a model of consistency since.

Although she is known as a shooting guard, Plum has showcased the skills necessary to occupy the point guard spot when needed, as evidenced by her assist numbers, while their future Hall-of-Fame point guard, Chelsea Gray, has been injured.

But Gray is healthy now after missing the first twelve games of the season. And a significant reason for the Aces' early season struggles could be linked to her missing time. The three-time WNBA champion ranks in the top-ten all time for total assists and assists per game. And her return should allow Plum to resume her role as off-ball scorer and should open things even more for Wilson, who scores more than 70 percent of her field goals off assists.

The Rest of the Aces' Core Player PPG RPG APG MPG Kelsey Plum 18.9 2.3 4.8 35.6 Chelsea Gray 7.1 3.1 4.6 22.1 Jackie Young 18.7 4.8 5.8 33.6

The final player with multiple All-Star appearances on the roster is guard Jackie Young. The 6-foot wing has seen an increase in her assists per game due to Gray's missed time, but she has also been an all-around player for most of her career.

The 2022 Most Improved Player has averaged close to four assists and rebounds per game for her career. And, except for her rookie year, the two-time All-Star has averaged more than ten points per game while having an effective field goal percentage greater than 50 percent.

There are other players with All-Star appearances, but the core of the Aces is made of established veterans who still contribute at a high level. And because of this, the Aces are finally in a position to win their third straight title.