While not the overall favorites to win the 2024 WNBA title at the beginning of the season, the New York Liberty weren't too far behind.

Considering the Liberty lost the 2023 WNBA Finals to the Las Vegas Aces , it was no surprise the team from New York entered the new season second in the preseason power rankings.

And as the 2024 regular season passes the midway point, the Liberty, once again, are poised to finish with the best record in the league and make a significant run in the postseason.

New Year, Same Team

Efficient at both ends of the court, the Liberty dominates once again

Sitting at a league-best 17-4, the Liberty has won 13 of their last 15 games. They have been dominant and efficient on both ends of the court. Led by two-time MVP Breanna Stewart, the Liberty sits second in the league in points per game behind last year's champion, the Las Vegas Aces.

It is the consistency of the Liberty that has set them apart from other contending teams in the league. Through June, the Liberty had scored more than 80 points in every game except for one contest against the Atlanta Dream on June 6. However, that contest against the Dream also saw the best defensive performance from the Liberty as they held the Atlanta team to 61 points, the lowest number of points allowed all season.

Although the Liberty rank first in the league in points per game, they also rank in the top five in assists per game and team field goal percentage.

And as dominant as the Liberty have been on offense, they have been equally proficient on defense. The Liberty rank top-five in the league in opponent points per game, opponent field goals, and three-point percentage.

New York Liberty Team Stats Stat Value League Rank PPG 87.2 2nd APG 23.2 2nd FG% 44.9% 1st Opponent PPG 77.7 3rd Opponent FG% 41.2% 2nd

Eerily similar statistics and league rankings compared to the 2023 season that saw the Liberty finish top-five in points per game, assists per game, field goal percentage, and rebounds per game. If last year's stats are any indication, the Liberty has picked up exactly where they left off. And one major reason is the health of their core players compared to other contending teams.

A Dynamic Duo

The Liberty's two stars dominate at a historic pace

Led by their two stars, Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu, the Liberty has completely turned a corner compared to two seasons ago. Before Stewart's arrival in 2023, the Liberty was a team that finished under .500 consistently. The Liberty had not finished with a winning record since 2017. But everything changed when Stewart arrived and instantly turned the Liberty into a contender.

Since Stewart won the league MVP in 2018, she finished top-three in MVP voting every year except for 2019, when she missed the season due to an Achilles injury. But Stewart is healthy now. A large part of why the Liberty has excelled on both ends of the court is because of Stewart, who ranks as one of the best active players in key defensive and offensive stats. She is one of the best scorers to ever play the game as well as one of the best low-post defenders to ever play.

While not as decorated as Stewart, Ionescu has made a significant mark in the WNBA. Sure, her shooting prowess is the first thing that comes to mind, especially considering her performance in the 2024 Three-Point Shootout with Golden State Warriors sharpshooter, Stephen Curry . But she is so much more than a deep-ball specialist. A true point guard, Ionescu is second in the league in assists per game. Her career points per game also rank 20th all-time. She is efficient at stretching the defense and excels at moving the ball around, making her a perfect fit next to the low-post play of Stewart.

Stewart and Ionescu Stats Player PPG RPG APG Off. Rtg. Breanna Stewart 19.7 9.2 3.9 114 Sabrina Ionesu 18.7 4.4 6.5 109

Another player who has contributed to the dominance of the Liberty is center Jonquel Jones. A two-time All-Star, Jones' arrival in 2023 helped turn the franchise around along with Stewart. One of the best active rebounders, Jones excels at doing the dirty work down low as well as scoring consistently. Her 16.5 PPG ranks third on the team.

While the Liberty may not have started the season as the overall favorite, they have played at a level that is hard to ignore. The stars play like stars and the role players execute at a high level. And as the season enters its second half, there appears to be no stopping them. Their current ranking as the top team in the league appears warranted.