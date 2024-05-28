Highlights Gareth Southgate led England to a FIFA World Cup semi-final in 2018 and the final of UEFA Euro 2020.

The former England defender has been praised for revolutionising the culture of the England team.

Southgate has the best win record at major tournaments among England managers and is aiming for his first tournament win at Euro 2024.

Following a three-year spell with the England under-21 team, Gareth Southgate was appointed interim manager of the senior side in September 2016. He came in to replace Sam Allardyce, who resigned from the job after only 67 days in charge. Southgate was given the first-team job on a permanent basis on 30th November 2016, as he signed a four-year contract.

Since then, the former England defender has managed the Three Lions in three major tournaments, leading the Three Lions through a pair of World Cups on either side of a European Championship almost exclusively played on home soil. He failed to win one of these competitions but has one of the best records of any England manager in major tournaments ever.

Euro 2024 in Germany this summer is the last tournament before Southgate's current contract expires later this year. Ahead of what may be his final swansong, here is an assessment of Southgate's performances as a manager on the biggest stages of international football.

Grading Criteria

Stage of competition reached - How far Southgate's team have gone in the tournament analysed.

How far Southgate's team have gone in the tournament analysed. Level of opposition faced - Beating a top nation in the knockout stage of a competition helps to elevate the rating for that tournament.

Beating a top nation in the knockout stage of a competition helps to elevate the rating for that tournament. Historical achievement - Reaching a stage of a major tournament for the first time in decades.

Assessment of Gareth Southgate at Every Major Tournament For England Year Competition England Finish Southgate Grade 2018 FIFA World Cup Fourth place A 2021 UEFA European Championship Runners-up A 2022 FIFA World Cup Quarter-final B

2018 FIFA World Cup

Finish: Fourth place

After an unbeaten qualification campaign, England went into the 2018 World Cup quietly confident and looking to exercise the demons of the embarrassing defeat to Iceland in Euro 2016. They began the group stage against Tunisia and started perfectly, as Harry Kane opened the scoring in the 11th minute. Tunisia equalised from the penalty spot before half-time, though. Southgate's side struggled to break through a resilient Tunisian defence in the second half, but in the 91st minute, Kane headed home the winner to secure all three points.

Next up was World Cup first-timers Panama, who England comfortably beat to secure their passage into the round of 16. Goals from Jesse Lingard, John Stones and a hat-trick from Harry Kane meant that Southgate's team won 6-1. They were unable to win their final group game, losing 1-0 to Belgium, with Adnan Januzaj scoring the only goal of the game. This meant they finished second in the group and would face Colombia in the next stage of the competition.

The match against Colombia was a feisty contest with chances few and far between. England were awarded a penalty in the second half, which Kane tucked away. However, it wasn't enough to win the game in normal time, as Yerry Mina scored a towering header in the 93rd minute to send the game into extra time. England won a penalty shootout for the first time in their World Cup history, with Eric Dier scoring the winning spot-kick.

Southgate's resurgent side then beat Sweden 2-0 in the quarter-finals, thanks to goals from Harry Maguire and Dele Alli. This set up a semi-final tie against Croatia. Ultimately, Croatia was one step too far for England. The Three Lions succumbed to an extra-time defeat after they had gone 1-0 up early in the game thanks to a spectacular Kieran Trippier free-kick.

They followed this up with a defeat to Belgium in the third-place play-off, but England had secured their best result in the World Cup since 1990. Southgate was praised for cultivating a positive culture, with young players enthusiastic about playing for their country. Much more talented England teams had fallen short much earlier in the competition, and this crop of players came agonisingly close to a first World Cup final since 1966.

Grade: A

England's Penalty Shootout Record at Major Tournaments Competition Round Match Score 2020 European Championship Final Italy vs England 1-1 (3-2 on pens) 2018 World Cup Round of 16 Colombia vs England 1-1 (3-4 on pens) 2012 European Championship Quarter-Final England vs Italy 0-0 (2-4 on pens) 2006 World Cup Quarter-Final England vs Portugal 0-0 (1-3 on pens) 2004 European Championship Quarter-Final Portugal vs England 2-2 (6-5 on pens) 1998 World Cup Round of 16 Argentina vs England 2-2 (4-3 on pens) 1996 European Championship Semi-Final Germany vs England 1-1 (6-5 on pens) 1996 European Championship Quarter-Final Spain vs England 0-0 (2-4 on pens) 1990 World Cup Semi-Final West Germany vs England 1-1 (4-3 on pens)

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: England hit double digits for World Cup goals in 2018 (12) for the first time since winning the competition back in 1966 (11).

UEFA Euro 2020

Finish: Runners-up

This tournament was postponed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, meaning it took place in June and July 2021. It was held in 11 cities across Europe, including Wembley Stadium, where everything went wrong, on and off the pitch, in the final. England played all three of their group-stage matches on home soil, facing Croatia, Scotland and the Czech Republic. They exacted revenge on Croatia in the first game of the tournament, winning 1-0 thanks to a goal from Raheem Sterling. A goalless draw to rivals Scotland and another 1-0 win against the Czech Republic safely secured the Three Lions' spot in the round of 16.

England topped the group, setting up a clash against fierce international rivals Germany, who they had never beaten in a major tournament knockout tie. This included painful penalty shootout defeats in the World Cup and European Championship semi-finals in 1990 and 1996. Southgate missed the decisive penalty in the 1996 shootout to lose to the Germans on home soil, but this time it was different. England won 2-0, with the goals coming from Sterling and Kane in front of just over 40,000 fans at Wembley.

The quarter-final tie against Ukraine was the only England match not played at home. That was no problem for Southgate's men, as they eased past Ukraine 4-0 at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome. This set up a tie against Denmark, knowing that a win would send England to their first major tournament final since 1966. Mikkel Damsgaard's free-kick midway through the first half was cancelled out by Simon Kjaer's own goal to send the teams level at half-time. The match eventually went to extra-time, where Kane converted the rebound from his saved penalty to send the Three Lions into the final against Italy.

After Luke Shaw's second-minute goal in the final, one of the fastest in Euros history, it looked as if Southgate would be joining Sir Alf Ramsey in delivering a major tournament for England. However, the Italians fought back and equalised through Leonardo Bonucci to send the game to extra time and then eventually penalties. It wasn't meant to be, though, as Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka failed to convert. The England manager was criticised after the match for his in-game management and reluctance to go for a second goal while his side were in the lead. Tactics aside, he had nearly delivered silverware on home soil for the first time in a decade and reached the semi-final and final of the last two major tournaments.

Grade: A

England's Record in Major Tournament Finals Date Competition Match Score 30th July 1966 1966 World Cup final England vs West Germany 4-2 11th July 2021 2020 European Championship final Italy vs England 1-1 (3-2 on pens)

2022 World Cup

Finish: Quarter-final

The winter World Cup in Qatar was seen as a golden opportunity for England's talented group of players to secure a second major tournament title. They started in flying fashion, beating Iran 6-2 in their first group-stage match. This was followed by a 0-0 draw with the United States and a 3-0 victory against Wales to top the group. England were then up against the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations champions, Senegal.

England eased past the continental power 3-0, thanks to goals from Jordan Henderson, Saka and Kane. Southgate's side had reached at least the quarter-finals for the third consecutive tournament, and they were now up against the reigning World Cup champions, France. Aurelien Tchouameni opened the scoring for the French in the first half, but Kane equalised from the spot shortly after the break. Olivier Giroud scored in the 78th minute to put England behind once again, but they were awarded another penalty minutes later. This time, Kane missed it, and the Three Lions were unable to grab an equaliser. They were out of the World Cup, and 56 years of hurt continued.

Grade: B

Looking Forward to Germany

If Southgate can win the Euros this summer, he will undoubtedly go down as one of the best England managers ever and may be tempted to sail off into the sunset. Ahead of Euro 2024, Southgate was asked about his future in charge of the Three Lions after more than a decade working for the Football Association. He said:

I've worked in this building for over 10 years and, yeah, the ambition has been to win a tournament. So, there's nothing for us to consider until we've done that. And if we can do that, maybe I'll retire and do nothing anyway.

The waistcoat coach led England to the nation's first World Cup semi-final since 1990 during the 2018 campaign and reached the first major tournament final since 1966 at Euro 2020. His winning record in the biggest international competitions is also impressive. Southgate has claimed more victories at major tournaments than any other England manager in history, ahead of the likes of Sir Alf Ramsey, Sven-Goran Eriksson and Sir Bobby Robson.

The former Middlesbrough boss is likely to extend his stellar record during the group stage in Germany, as England are pitted against Serbia, Slovenia and Denmark. The big question is whether he can match Sir Alf Ramsey's 1966 World Cup triumph and bring home some silverware.

England Managers with The Best Win Records at Major Tournaments Manager Active Years Major Tournament Matches Won Gareth Southgate 2016–present 11 Sir Alf Ramsey 1963–1974 8 Sven-Goran Erikkson 2001–2006 7 Sir Bobby Robson 1982–1990 5

Information gathered from Transfermarkt.