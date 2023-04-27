We may not see a better assist in 2023 than that produced by Alexander Isak against Everton on Thursday evening.

The Newcastle United striker has been in sparkling form of late, with Callum Wilson having to make do with a place on the bench for the most part as a result.

Isak scored two goals in the Magpies' stunning 6-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.

He was virtually unplayable on the day, so it was a surprise to see Isak demoted to the bench for the visit to Everton.

Maybe the Sweden international needed a rest, but despite the fact he didn't start, Isak had a major impact on the game - as did Wilson, who scored twice in Newcastle's emphatic 4-1 win.

Soon after entering the fray at Goodison Park, the lanky Isak produced an assist worthy of Lionel Messi in his absolute prime.

And no, that is not hyperbole in the slightest, with Jacob Murphy the man to profit from his teammate's dribbling excellence to make it 4-1 to Eddie Howe's side on the night.

Rather painfully for Everton fans, the genius assist came just seconds after their team pulled a goal back through Dwight McNeill.

Check out the moment of magic from Isak, one where he took on a quite incredible number of opposition players...

Video: Isak's insane assist for Newcastle vs Everton

Oh. My. Word.

Simply outrageous from an outrageously talented footballer. Don't mind us, we'll just be hitting the replay button for the next few minutes (hours).

Former Newcastle player Michael Owen reacted, like the rest of us, in stunned fashion to the assist.

He wrote on Twitter: "Possibly the best assist I’ve ever seen from Isak."

You're not wrong, Michael. In fact, you're bang on the money.

Joe Willock's assist against Spurs was good, seriously good. However, even that is nothing compared to Isak's versus Everton.