Former F1 driver Johnny Herbert has praised the progress Aston Martin have made but has cautioned that becoming a winning team on a regular basis will take time.

The Silverstone-based outfit have been one of the stories of the season so far, with them building on a 2022 campaign that saw them finish seventh in the standings in some considerable style, as they are now firmly in the conversation up at the front of the field.

Indeed, it's fair to throw them into the same bracket as Ferrari and Mercedes at the moment, and the plan will be to try and reel in Red Bull as quickly as they can - though that will be a tall order of course, at least in the short term.

For Herbert, the progress being made by Aston is obviously hugely impressive, but he has also said that making that final step to be regular race winners on pure pace is going to take a bit of time:

"It’s a great story," he said via Ice36.

"It showed initially when Aston Martin started up that it is not an easy thing to say, 'right we want to become a challenge to the top lot,' which they have done. But as far as the next step in winning races, it does take time. I think they talked about a five-year plan and there is a plan, with Fernando being an early part of that.

"I think that was a smart move, which could work out in their favour - Fernando is motivated. In the past people might not have liked him being outspoken, like with McLaren when he shouted out on the radio that the engine was worse than a GP2 engine. I know he is very pushy in a team but you need that."

In Alonso, Aston have a driver that is widely-regarded as one of the very best on the grid and also in the history of the sport.

The Spaniard has been hugely impressive so far this season in the performances he has delivered, with three podiums achieved from the first three races.

He'll be aiming to make it four in a row this weekend in Baku, but knows that he is going to have to pull off some overtakes and perhaps hope for a little bit of Azeri-style chaos to aid him, with him starting sixth for Sunday's Grand Prix tomorrow afternoon.