Aston Martin's Felipe Drugovich says he was 'positively surprised' by the recent Formula E test he did in Berlin, and that he'd be potentially open to an opportunity in the championship in the future.

Drugovich is currently on the books at Aston Martin as part of their driver programme and as a reserve driver, and got a taste of the 2023 F1 car ahead of the season with him standing in for Lance Stroll during testing in Bahrain.

However, Stroll recovered from the cycling-related injuries that he had in time to take part in the first grand prix of the year at the same venue, and Drugovich has therefore had to take a step back.

He's shown in F2 that he has great talent, though, and will hopefully get his chance one day in F1 to show what he can do in a permanent seat.

Indeed, that is clearly still the aim but, after a recent rookie test following the Berlin E-Prix - one that saw him go fastest of all for Maserati - the Brazilian has revealed he would be open to some sort of opportunity in FE in the future if the F1 door didn't open:

"I think we have to wait and see a little bit but if we're sure there isn't an opportunity in F1 then that is something out there I'd appreciate doing alongside being still involved in the F1 paddock," he told GIVEMESPORT. "Right now, it's too early to say."

Certainly, it sounds as though Drugovich enjoyed his time in the FE car, in what was a different experience for him:

"It's very interesting, I was actually positively surprised about it. It was a nice test, I could learn a lot from it and it's quite different from anything else.

"You don't even feel like you're in a Formula racing car. It feels more like endurance racing because you're managing so many things and having to think about so many things. It was really cool to prepare for and the level of the drivers and the teams is really professional, really high."

There have been plenty of crossovers between F1 and FE in the recent past so Drugovich would be treading a well-worn path.

F1 remains the main goal for him right now, though, and time will tell whether he gets a full-time seat on the grid in the future.

Look out for more of our exclusive chat with Felipe Drugovich in the coming days!