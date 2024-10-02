Aston Villa produced one of the most stunning results in the club's history as they downed Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich 1-0 in the Champions League to make it two wins from two in their fairytale return to Europe's top table on a famous night at Villa Park.

The game started in Bayern's favour with Villa unable to get out of their own half, and when Harry Kane's header from close range was saved by Emiliano Martinez, it gave the hosts a warning - despite being offside. Serge Gnabry and Kingsley Coman promised to threaten, but their end product was just lacking and from there, Villa grew in confidence.

Unai Emery's tactic was to utilise his physical yet quick strike partnership in Ollie Watkins and Morgan Rogers - and Bayern defender Dayot Upamecano was the target. The Frenchman upended Watkins without punishment when it looked as though the England international was through, and when he did so again and was caution, he looked to be rocking. Pau Torres then thought he had opened the scoring with an effort stabbed home, but Jacob Ramsey was offside in the build-up.

Bayern then grabbed the initiative again with Gnabry failing to square the ball to Harry Kane, whilst Michael Olise's effort was kept out well by Martinez as we headed into the interval level. The second half had chances few and far between; Jamal Musiala's introduction saw Villa drop a bit deeper, which forced Emery into changes, and the Germans did have a handball waved away. But with the game petering into a draw, Duran was introduced - and the Colombian did what he does best.

A beautiful pickout from Torres saw the former Chicago Fire star breach the backline, and Manuel Neuer began to come for the ball. But realising he couldn't get there, the German international backpedaled - though Duran called his bluff and without seeming to even look, looped the ball over the backtracking stopper to score from the bench yet again and send Villa Park rocking.

It was a tense final few moments as the Villans looked to hold on to a famous victory that would have spelled Bayern's first loss at group and league phase level since 2017 - and a spirited team performance did just that to send fans into ecstasy, whilst it marked a poor return to England for Vincent Kompany after he joined Bayern from Burnley in the summer.

Aston Villa Match Highlights Bayern Munich 2 Shots on target 7 3 Shots off target 3 36 Possession (%) 64 1 Corners 11 8 Fouls 12 3 Yellow cards 2

Aston Villa Player Ratings

Emiliano Martinez - 8/10

Superb stop from Kane after just five minutes, even though Kane was offside, and an even better one at the end of the first-half to stop Olise's swirling effort - before a final crescendo when he saved late on from Gnabry and Kane. He's been superb for years and now has two Champions League clean sheets as a reward.

Ezri Konsa - 7/10

One of the most composed defenders in world football. Konsa played on the right-hand side of the defence tonight but stepped in well wherever he could and didn't really give Kingsley Coman a sniff. He could be their most improved player of the past year.

Diego Carlos - 6/10

Not as good in the forward areas as his partner Torres, but Carlos stood firm and was tasked with stopping Harry Kane. He did that well and the England man was stifled.

Pau Torres - 8/10

Grabbed the perceived opener with a great finish from a cross into the box, before it was ruled out. The Spaniard is such a classy defender and that showed again tonight with some performances where he didn't break a sweat - and his assist to Duran was remarkable. What a signing he has been.

Lucas Digne - 7/10

Was slow to start with defensively but his output in the final third is so important. Great cross early to pick out Watkins who flashed a header over, and it was his ball in that saw what was thought to be the opener before it was chalked off. He's one of the best attacking full-backs in the Premier League.

Jacob Ramsey - 4/10

The academy graduate started on the left-hand side and played a key role in the offside goal, but his night ended just before half-time due to injury.

Amadou Onana - 5/10

The enforcer of the midfield pairing, Onana was solid enough and lasted an hour before being replaced by Ross Barkley. It was a daring substitution, but Barkley's attacking nature stopped Villa from dropping deep.

Youri Tielemans - 7/10

The Belgian was so composed in the centre of the park coming up against a strong Bayern side. That solidity in decision-making and playmaking from deep can really hurt teams and with Villa looking to send Watkins away on the counter, he was perfect for the role.

Jaden Philogene - 6/10

A tough first game for the homegrown star to come in to, for what was his second-ever start in Villa colours - with his previous one being three years ago against Barrow. But the youngster did well, and would have had an assist had Torres' opener not been ruled out.

Morgan Rogers - 6/10

Rogers was the usual nuisance that he portrays in the Premier League but couldn't quite get anything in terms of end product. That being said, he will learn from these Champions League outings and it will only serve to enhance his development.

Ollie Watkins - 7/10

Went close with a header early on and gave Neuer warning signs as to what he could do. But it was his battle with Dayot Upamecano that really had fans out of their seats, and you could argue that two fouls on the England star in carbon-copy scenarios were unfortunate not to see the Frenchman sent off. A proper striker's performance that just lacked a goal.

SUB - Leon Bailey - 3/10

The Jamaican came on for the injured Ramsey but really couldn't get into the game. The winger rarely beat his man and was slow at beating his man with a lot of hestitation. Hooked after an hour, meaning he had just half an hour of game time.

SUB - Ross Barkley - 5/10

Came on for some fresh legs in midfield to stop Villa from sitting deep and inviting pressure. Almost worked when he broke from midfield but couldn't quite get that final ball to the striking partnership.

SUB - Ian Maatsen - 5/10

Maatsen was Emery's third instalment of using a player to take on Joshua Kimmich, and his pure pace was been ideal in that transition phase. Looked a threat going forwards.

SUB - Jhon Duran - 7/10

The super sub has a knack of producing in the big moments and tonight was one of those big moments once again. Not many players have the stomach to attempt a shot from distance, but he saw Manuel Neuer was off his line and went with his gut - and it paid off handsomely.

Bayern Munich Player Ratings

Manuel Neuer - 6/10

Great awareness to stop Ollie Watkins from running clear through in the opening stages. He's now considered a veteran, but he's still at the top of his game and that experience is vital.

Joshua Kimmich - 7/10

Tried to catch Martinez out with a quick free-kick and a corner but got it horribly wrong. That being said, he was defensively immaculate against multiple different

Kim Min-jae - 6/10

Was on Rogers' case and generally fared well by limiting the breakthrough star to little. It was a battle, but the former Napoli man was solid.

Dayot Upamecano - 4/10

Embroiled in a personal battle with Watkins from the get-go, and got away with a foul on the Villa man when he was the last man in the half - and when he did the same again moments later, he finally received a yellow card. Always had to be on edge and his early yellow was indicative of Kompany's tactics.

Alphonso Davies - 6/10

Wasn't quite his attacking self, but the majority of Villa's chances came from central areas or set-pieces. His defending was top-notch at times and with Bailey being hooked, that will have been a huge ego boost.

Konrad Laimer - 6/10

Kept things ticking in the centre of the park and is the dynamic head that Bayern needed to fashion chances away from home.

Aleksandar Pavlovic - 6/10

The young German hasn't made many appearances in a Bayern shirt after progressing through the youth ranks but he looked well at home in the centre.

Kingsley Coman - 5/10

Bayern's most dangerous man to begin with, but he soon faded. Blazed a shot high into the North Stand before failing to get back into the game.

Michael Olise - 4/10

The former Crystal Palace man was slow to get going as Bayern started the game the better side, but despite going close just before half-time as his dipping effort looked to be going in before Martinez tipped it over, he offered little. A poor return to England.

Serge Gnabry - 5/10

Had Digne on toast in the first few minutes but the Frenchman recovered well throughout the tie. The former Arsenal man has grown from strength to strength in Bavaria, though some awful decisions - including failing to slide Harry Kane in as he burst in from the right-flank - massively hindered him.

Harry Kane - 6/10

You can't blame a striker who doesn't get any service - especially when the chances to supply him with a sight of goal are fairly easy to pull off. Kane saw an offside effort well saved, before Gnabry failed to pick him out with the most simple of slide-rule passes.

SUB - Jamal Musiala - 7/10

Only came on at half-time, but he was by far Bayern's best player going forwards. He's so hard to knock off the ball with such a nimble frame, and he seemed to have fashioned more chances than any Bayern player combined.

SUB - Leroy Sane - 4/10

Coman's night ended and the former Manchester City star aimed to punish Villa's tired legs but he couldn't get going.

SUB - Joao Palhinha - 4/10

Came on with 15 minutes to go to offer fresh legs in midfield.

SUB - Leon Goretzka - 3/10

Had to drop into centre-back after Duran's goal.

SUB - Mathys Tel - 3/10

Didn't have much influence as Bayern's run came to an end.

Man of the Match

Emiliano Martinez

For all of Duran's heroics, Villa would have been on the losing side had it not been for their Argentine star. Martinez was superb in goal with one great stop in the first half from Olise, but two outstanding stops late on preserved the clean sheet and the draw, as well as the win.

The Argentine has had plenty of experience in elite football - with his World Cup win massively kickstarting his career at the highest level.

The standard of his saves was simply outstanding and he celebrated his stoppage-time heroics as though he'd won the World Cup again - can anyone blame him?