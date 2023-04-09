Aston Villa could look to replace sought-after goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez with Dean Henderson, journalist Pete O'Rourke revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Martinez has been linked with a move away from Villa Park and O'Rourke believes Henderson could make a suitable replacement.

Aston Villa transfer news - Dean Henderson

As per a report by Football Insider, Henderson has been earmarked by the Villa board as a potential Martinez replacement, should the Argentine leave this summer.

Henderson, who reportedly earns £120,000 per week, is said to be on his way out of Manchester United at the end of the campaign.

Having found opportunities hard to come by at Old Trafford, before leaving on loan to Nottingham Forest at the beginning of the season, it's claimed the English shot-stopper will now be on the move.

It comes amid growing interest in the incumbent Villa number-one, Martinez, who is attracting attention from a number of top clubs in Europe.

The same outlet are also reporting that Juventus, Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan are just some of the names in the mix to sign Martinez this summer.

After shining for winners Argentina at the World Cup, Martinez made it clear he holds a desire to compete for trophies at a domestic level, stating such a dream would be "difficult" with Villa.

A move away from the West Midlands outfit would certainly make it easier, with Henderson being lined up to take his spot between the sticks in Unai Emery's side, should Martinez leave.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Henderson to Villa?

Accepting that Villa's primary objective will be to keep hold of Martinez, journalist O'Rourke did admit Henderson would be an appropriate replacement if needed.

On the United loanee, O'Rourke told GIVEMESPORT: "I think ideally Aston Villa don't really want to lose Martinez but if something does happen and he is prised away from Villa Park, they will be looking at Dean Henderson.

"He would be a good solid option I think to replace Martinez, as he's got lots of Premier League experience from his time at Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest, having also played for Manchester United too.”

Who else is in the mix for Henderson's signature?

According to Football Insider, United are said to be willing to accept a bid of £30 million for the wantaway Henderson this summer, with a number of Premier League clubs considering an approach.

The same publication claim that current employers Forest are one of the teams in the mix, but any potential transfer could depend on their Premier League status next season.

Elsewhere, interest from Tottenham Hotspur has also been lodged, as Spurs consider replacements for long-standing goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

With over 60 appearances in the Premier League to his name, Henderson is unlikely to have a shortage of suitors in the summer, meaning any Villa move for the goalkeeper could come with plenty of competition.