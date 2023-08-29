Aston Villa star Philippe Coutinho has struggled to live up to his potential at Villa Park, and Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has revealed a lesson younger players can learn from the 31-year-old's career path, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Unai Emery’s outfit are looking to be a force to be reckoned with in the Europa Conference League this campaign and will have to be cut-throat in their transfer choices before the September 1 deadline.

Aston Villa transfer news – Philippe Coutinho

It cost Barcelona an eye-watering figure of £142m to lure Coutinho away from Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool back in 2018. While - at the time - it seemed the European heavyweights had got their hands on one of the sport’s brightest talents, they did not foresee a move to Villa Park happening just four years later. Coutinho initially joined Villa on a six-month loan spell in January 2022 but opted to make his move permanent for £17m, as reported by Sky Sports, in the summer of the same year. His return to England’s topflight has not been as fruitful as he would have hoped, seeing as he has racked up just six goals and three assists in 43 games.

And now, his poor form in Villa colours has led to speculation over his future and what lies ahead for the once-brilliant playmaker. Earlier in August, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook told GIVEMESPORT that Coutinho, who pockets £125,000-per-week at his Premier League employers, was high on the chopping board as his days at the club seem numbered, while transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported an unnamed Qatari club had enquired about his availability.

The signing of Moussa Diaby will only limit the 68-cap Brazil international's game time further as competitions for places will be at an all-time high given that European football will give the Villa roster more of an incentive to perform to the highest of their abilities. He has played just 24 minutes of football this term and transfer insider Dean Jones has recently admitted to GIVEMESPORT he would be ‘amazed’ if the midfielder remained under Emery’s tutelage.

Former Villa chief Steven Gerrard is, per MailOnline, keen to form a reunion with Coutinho at Saudi Arabian club Al-Ettifaq and now, Taylor has provided GIVEMESPORT with a sad admission about how his career has played out.

Aston Villa summer signings Fee Pau Torres (Villarreal) £33m Moussa Diaby (Bayer Leverkusen) Undisclosed Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) Free Rico Richards (West Bromwich Albion) Free Nicolo Zaniolo (Galatasaray) Loan All fees according to Sky Sports

What has Ryan Taylor said Aston Villa and Philippe Coutinho?

Taylor insisted that he ‘feels sorry’ for the former Liverpool ace given that he was once one of the Premier League’s leading lights. The journalist admitted that his transfer journey could be an important lesson to those searching for a bigger challenge that making the right move is imperative to your career.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “Under Steven Gerrard, he looked really good. I seem to remember a game against Leeds, I think he scored two and set up a few as well, so he’s just been unfortunate. I feel sorry for him, it didn’t work out for him at Barcelona, but he was such a good player at Liverpool. He was one of the best in the Premier League and one decision can ultimately change your whole career. So, I think it’s a lesson to other players, maybe Mohamed Salah, that the grass isn’t always greener.”

What next for Aston Villa?

To continue their promising transfer order of business this summer, Emery’s side could be set to pull off a ‘crazy’ deal with Atlético Madrid, which would see João Félix enter the fray in the Midlands. Taylor has previously told GIVEMESPORT that he is unlikely to stay put in Spain and Villa could be among the clubs interested in taking the 23-year-old on loan.

The left-back area has been identified as one that is in need of heavy reinforcement this summer, hence the links to Arsenal wantaway defender Nuno Tavares, while Jones has told GIVEMESPORT the Portugal international, worth £22m, is there for the taking. According to 90min, Bundesliga duo Werder Bremen and Wolfsburg are also in the mix for the 23-year-old, too, and so Villa will have to act fast to win the race for his signature before September 1.