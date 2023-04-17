Aston Villa boss Unai Emery is unlikely to have Philippe Coutinho at the club next season, transfer insider Dean Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Coutinho has struggled to adapt to life back in the Premier League, despite signs of promise at Aston Villa, and Jones believes his time in the West Midlands could come to an end this summer.

Aston Villa transfer news - Philippe Coutinho

Where has it all gone wrong for Coutinho at Aston Villa? That's what the Brazilian forward will be asking himself, despite signing on the dotted line at Villa Park less than 12 months ago.

Having originally enjoyed a positive loan spell towards the back end of the 2021/22 campaign, Aston Villa sanctioned a £17 million move for the ex-Liverpool man in last year's summer transfer window (Sky Sports).

Now just weeks away from this year's summer window opening, speculation surrounding Coutinho's future continues to grow.

According to reports from Italy, Inter Milan are already sniffing around Coutinho, with the possibility of a transfer, be that a permanent or loan move, beginning to establish itself.

It's claimed the Nerazzurri would be open to taking the 30-year-old off Aston Villa's hands and offering him yet another fresh start in Milan.

Having endured a stop-start merry-go-round career as somewhat of a European journeyman, Countinho's latest struggles haven't escaped the attention of Jones, who dubbed his time at Aston Villa as a "sad situation" in a recent interview with GIVEMESPORT.

What has Dean Jones now said about Coutinho and Aston Villa?

When quizzed about what could come next for Coutinho's career, transfer insider Jones told GIVEMESPORT that a move away from Villa Park would likely be best.

On the £125,000-per-week star, Jones said: "From an Aston Villa point of view, you're probably hoping somebody with a lot of money shows interest in him.

"Whether that's a Saudi Arabian club, or Paris Saint-Germain, or even if there's a big offer for him to go to MLS or something like that.

"You just want him to have something that's enticing at this point, because I think it's highly unlikely that he's going to be part of the picture next season.”

How has Coutinho been performing this season?

After being signed by ex-Liverpool teammate Steven Gerrard, it had looked at the start of the campaign as if the Aston Villa side would be built around Coutinho.

Instead, following Gerrard's sacking prior to the World Cup break, Coutinho has found game time hard to come by under new boss Emery, with the Brazilian spending the majority of his season on the bench.

Since Gerrard was shown the door in mid-October, Coutinho has featured just 10 times for Aston Villa in the Premier League, amassing a total of 260 minutes during that period (Transfermarkt).

However, after suffering a hamstring injury in late February, Coutinho has been forced to spend the last two months in the treatment room, with a return not expected until the end of the month.

Frustration for Coutinho and Aston Villa, who now look increasingly likely to part ways in the summer.