Aston Villa may have pulled off a 'brilliant deal' by bringing Jhon Duran to the club because of one key reason revealed to GIVEMESPORT by journalist Dean Jones.

Duran has impressed in short spells since joining the club, but Jones believes there is more to come in an Aston Villa shirt for the forward.

Aston Villa transfer news - Jhon Duran

It's a good time to be an Aston Villa fan. Back in Europe for the first time in 10 years, with perennial winner Unai Emery at the helm and results aplenty in the Premier League. After a decade of turbulence on and off the pitch, it seems the West Midlands outfit are now at cruising altitude, with plenty more positive times over the horizon.

Part of that transformation has been down to the Villans transfer activity this summer, which saw them splash close to a whopping £100 million on fresh talent. Moussa Diaby was the most expensive purchase, with the winger joining from Bayer Leverkusen for an eye-watering £52 million. While one-time Europa League winner Pau Torres arrived at Villa Park as part of a £33 million move from La Liga outfit Villarreal.

However, it's a transfer that happened last season which is catching the eye right now, with suggestions Duran's signing could prove out to be one of the best bargains in recent times. Joining from Major League Soccer side Chicago Fire, Duran put pen to paper on a move that could rise to £18 million, should bonuses be met down the line.

Aston Villa summer signings Fee Pau Torres (Villarreal) £33m Moussa Diaby (Bayer Leverkusen) Undisclosed Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) Free Rico Richards (West Bromwich Albion) Free Nicolo Zaniolo (Galatasaray) Loan All fees according to Sky Sports

What has Dean Jones said about Jhon Duran and Aston Villa?

When asked about the signing of Duran, journalist Jones admitted the player has bags of talent and could prove a shrewd pick-up by the former European champions. Recognising it has taken Duran some time to come to terms with English football, the reliable reporter believes the attacker could be in for a big season, if he's afforded the minutes by Emery. But with the European schedule in full swing, there is nothing to suggest he won't be, according to Jones.

On the 19-year-old's future prospects, Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“I mean, it's great that he's now coming through with some goals and at £18 million, it really could end up as a bargain. The deals for players like Diaby and Torres this summer, are where all the attention is. “So when you look back at the fact Duran cost Aston Villa £18 million when he signed and that he's taken a bit of time to suss out how to establish himself in the team, it seems to have worked, It really could end up being a brilliant deal, especially as he's still so young and he's looking so confident now that he's at that time to sell.”

What has Unai Emery said about Jhon Duran this season?

Netting a crucial 87th-minute equaliser in Aston Villa's weekend win over Crystal Palace, Duran's wondergoal rightly caught the eye of many. Chesting the ball down inside the penalty area, before rifling a left-footed strike into the roof of the net, the Colombia international opened his account for the season up in spectacular fashion.

And post-match, manager Emery was unsurprisingly full of praise for the teenager:

"Duran is young but he has potential. We have to work with him, give him chances and minutes to take confidence and build experiences. Every minute he's playing is important for him and he's helping us, like with the goal he scored today. "Today was a difficult match like every one is. We played very well, created chances and didn't concede a lot in our box. But we didn't score [in the first half]. "We played a lot [of other matches] like today and were winning in the first 20 or so minutes. We said at half-time to keep going and controlling the game like we were doing. They have a very good team and good players and they did that transition and scored the goal. Then it was a difficult moment (via BirminghamLive)."

When will Jhon Duran next get a chance to impress for Aston Villa?

With the Villans back in Europe, game time should come thick and fast for the teenage prodigy. While unlikely to start many matches for Aston Villa this season, he may be handed plenty of minutes off the bench, starting with this weekend's clash against Chelsea.

Victorious on their visit to Stamford Bridge last season, Emery will be hoping to steer his side to another three points in west London this weekend. That's before the Midlanders return to Villa Park in midweek, with Everton the visitors in the League Cup.