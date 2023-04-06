Aston Villa's interest in goalkeeper Dean Henderson now "ticks a lot of boxes", journalist Pete O'Rourke told GIVEMESPORT.

Henderson has been linked with a move away from parent club Manchester United, having endured a troublesome spell out on loan at strugglers Nottingham Forest.

Aston Villa transfer news - Dean Henderson

As per a report by Football Insider, Aston Villa have emerged as a potential destination for Man United goalkeeper Henderson.

It's claimed Henderson has already informed the United hierarchy that he doesn't see a future with the club and would be open to leaving at the end of the season.

The report claims Tottenham Hotspur are also keeping tabs one the one-cap England international, with a summer swoop to replace incumbent number-one goalkeeper Hugo Lloris now in mind.

It comes after an earlier report by Football Insider claimed Aston Villa's current first-choice shot-stopper, Emiliano Martínez is being courted by a number of Europe's top clubs.

Atletico Madrid, Juventus and Inter Milan are all said to hold an interest in signing Martínez, with Aston Villa earmarking Henderson as a potential replacement, should the World Cup winner leave for pastures new.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Henderson to Aston Villa?

Speaking in an interview with GIVEMESPORT, journalist O'Rourke recognised that Henderson would be an astute signing for Aston Villa, should they lose Martínez this summer.

On the potential of signing Henderson, O'Rourke said: "I think he's a goalkeeper with a point to prove.

"Doesn't look like he's going to be staying around at Manchester United, so they’ll get a young hungry goalkeeper keen to win back his place in that England squad as well.

"It ticks a lot of boxes for Aston Villa if they did lose Martinez, but in an ideal world they would like to keep the Argentine.”

How has Henderson been performing so far this season?

Having arrived on loan at Forest in the summer, it had looked as if the ex-Sheffield United goalkeeper would play the season out as their main man between the sticks.

However, after picking up an injury in mid-January, the Forest hierarchy, sensing their now jeopardised chances of staying in the division, sanctioned a shock move for ex-Real Madrid goalkeeper Kaylor Navas.

A rather disappointing end to his loan move, barring an injury to the three-time Champions League winner Navas, it's likely Henderson has played his final game for the Nottingham-based outfit.

Now expected to leave United for good in the summer, Henderson will no doubt be keen to land at a club where he can establish himself as the number-one choice goalkeeper, with Aston Villa certainly a suitable option.