Highlights Aston Villa dropped points in a 2-2 draw with Chelsea, after being 2-0 up.

Conor Gallagher was instrumental in the comeback, setting up a goal and scoring a world-class effort.

Chelsea put up a fight, but Villa's Morgan Rogers' strike and Chelsea's defensive errors was too big of a mountain to climb despite VAR drama.

Aston Villa loosened their grip on a Champions League place with a 2-2 against Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday evening - with the Blues fighting back from two down to produce a Chelsea storm at Villa Park.

It was the perfect start for the home side when Lucas Digne galivanted down the left-flank, crossing for John McGinn; and the Scotsman's strike deflected off Marc Cucurella to send the Holte End wild.

Chelsea had their chances, though. Nicolas Jackson thought he had equalised as he scooped the ball over Emi Martinez though it was ruled out for offside; before the striker missed a gilt-edged chance as his header hit the post. And they were made to pay - Morgan Rogers received the ball on left of the pitch, and cutting in on his right, he slammed the ball home at the near post to give Villa breathing space.

Chelsea came at the Villans at breakneck speed in the second half and were duly rewarded when Noni Madueke took advantage of some sloppy defending to halve the deficit on the hour mark, which set up a grandstand finish. And when Conor Gallagher whipped the ball home from the edge of the box with 10 minutes to play, it was no less than they deserved.

The Blues almost won it in stoppage time when Axel Disasi headed home, but VAR ruled a foul on Diego Carlos in the build-up, leaving both sides disappointed with the outcome in some sense.

Aston Villa Stats Chelsea 4 Shots on target 6 5 Shots off target 9 2 Corners 4 13 Fouls 14 28 Possession 72 3 Yellow cards 3

Aston Villa Player Ratings

GK - Emiliano Martinez - 6/10

Didn't have too much to do despite the Chelsea enslaught mid-way through the first half. Couldn't do much about the two Jackson chances but apart from that, it was plain sailing for the Argentine before he was subbed at half-time.

RB - Matty Cash - 7/10

Fortunate that Nicolas Jackson had been ruled offside for the potential equaliser as he had played him onside, but his assist for the second goal saw him open his creative side.

CB - Ezri Konsa - 6/10

Generally kept Jackson occupied and most of Chelsea's danger came from midfield. A decent outing from the England international.

CB - Pau Torres - 6/10

The Spaniard is one of the best ball-playing centre-backs in the league but he didn't quite get to show that today. Still dealt well with aerial challenges.

LB - Lucas Digne - 7/10

Handy effort in the first goal with his run down the left finding John McGinn and almost scored a minute later. He's one of the unsung heroes of the Villa side, quietly going about his business and totting up key moments.

CM - Youri Tielemans - 4/10

Not his day as an early challenge from Conor Gallagher saw him struggle to shrug off an injury and he was subsituted just before the half-hour mark for Moussa Diaby.

CM - Douglas Luiz - 5/10

Not his best performance and the Brazilian gave the ball away for Chelsea's goal. A lot of Chelsea's play came through the middle, which he usually deals with. Sloppy on the ball and will want to move onto the next game.

CM - John McGinn - 7/10

His strike deflected off Marc Cucurella to give Villa the lead, but it's his tireless workrate and determination to win that sets him apart. The Scot does not seem to stop running.

RW - Leon Bailey - 6/10

Did the pressing and the running side of the game very well, but the Jamaican couldn't quite fashion an opening for himself.

LW - Morgan Rogers - 8/10

Some impressive, quick drives through the centre when Villa were looking to counter, and his low strike just before the interval doubled the lead. He looks to be a superb coup.

ST - Ollie Watkins - 6/10

Worked tirelessly up front to create chances for himself and his teammates. Not as prolific as he would've liked but he's as important for the team as he is infront of goal.

SUB - Moussa Diaby - 5/10

Came on for Tielemans in the first half but it perhaps wasn't the right move as Villa didn't have much defensive backbone in their midfield ranks, allowing Chelsea to stamp their authority on the game. Subbed after the equaliser.

SUB - Robin Olsen - 6/10

The Swede came on for Martinez at half-time after the Argentine had gone off with a hamstring injury, and claimed a lot of high balls into the area. He could have got down quicker to Madueke's effort that saw Chelsea equalise but it was a top performance to say he was brought on at half-time.

SUB: Tim Iroegbunam - 5/10

The youngster was introduced near the end but he failed to close Gallagher down, with the Chelsea academy graduate scoring from range.

SUB - Diego Carlos - 5/10

Brought on with 15 minutes to go to try and shore up a win, which evidently failed in essence.

SUB - Jhon Duran - 4/10

Came on to offer physicality up front but Chelsea were on the front foot and he couldn't reverse that.

Chelsea Player Ratings

GK - Dorde Petrovic - 6/10

Could perhaps have got down quicker for Rogers' effort but there was nothing he could do for the own goal. Chelsea concede some high quality chances and that is never helpful towards the task that 24-year-old has against him.

RB - Trevoh Chalobah - 5/10

Was played out of position and it showed. Rogers ran him ragged with his pure pace and that was compounded when the winger doubled the lead on the stroke of half-time.

CB - Benoit Badiashile - 6/10

The Frenchman hasn't featured much for Chelsea since his move but he fared well in a tricky away game that will only expedite his development.

CB - Thiago Silva - 6/10

Could have got out quicker to McGinn for the first goal but keeping Ollie Watkins quiet is an art in itself this season.

LB - Marc Cucurella - 5/10

Got himself on the scoresheet - at the wrong end of the pitch - after just five minutes, and wasn't good enough on the ball despite finding space down the left. One saving grace was that he kept Bailey relatively quiet.

CM - Conor Gallagher - 8/10

Seemed to get himself involved in the play as much as he could and was arguably Chelsea's. Nice midfield play gave Mykhailo Mudryk chances to serve Chelsea's attacking player and he almost scored himself.

CM - Moises Caicedo - 8/10

Very lively in the centre of the park, and the sort of performance that Chelsea fans would want to see him produce after joining in the summer. Some superb progressive passing and a bundle of energy saw him rank as Chelsea's best player with some crunching tackles.

RW - Noni Madueke - 7/10

Chelsea's most impressive forward. His goal halved the deficit after he had almost scored a world-class effort just minutes before and his darting runs inside were superb.

AM - Cole Palmer - 6/10

Couldn't find the space that we all know he can conjure some magic from in a more central position. A rare off-night for the midfielder who is gunning to become the Premier League's top goalscorer.

LW - Mykhailo Mudryk - 5/10

Always gives you the impression that he can muster a chance with his blistering pace but the Ukrainian produced two of the most wayward shots you are likely to see in the Premier League this season. He will have to get his act together and quick ovr the summer transfer market.

ST - Nicolas Jackson - 5/10

Almost broke Villa's back line to perfection as he lifted the ball beyond Emi Martinez, though he made his run slightly too early and was adjudged to be offside. However, the goal-shy striker hit the post with a straight-forward header just after half an hour.

SUB - Cesare Casadei - 3/10

Came on late on for some fresh legs.

SUB - Axel Disasi - 3/10

Replaced Thiago Silva to add height and physicality, with Mauricio Pochettino searching for security at either end - and that almost paid off as he headed home, thought it was ruled out by VAR.

Man of the Match

Conor Gallagher

The young Chelsea fan away pictured at Arsenal in the midweek 5-0 drubbing asked for the players to fight for the shirt - and Gallagher did just that with a captain's performance.

His tireless nature in the first half meant that you never thought Chelsea were out of the tie, and his superb strike to level the scores was out of this world, setting up a grandstand finish.

Gallagher is a shoo-in for the England squad in the Euros, and the fight, determination and bravery he showed was something else which Gareth Southgate could look to utilise in the summer.