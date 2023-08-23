Aston Villa centre-forward Cameron Archer could be moving onto pastures new this summer, as transfer insider Dean Jones makes a huge claim over his future to GIVEMESPORT.

Unai Emery has signed two attacking reinforcements in Nicolo Zaniolo and Moussa Diaby this summer and these incomings will, in turn, limit Archer’s minutes in a Villa strip.

Aston Villa transfer news – Cameron Archer

After rising through the Midlands side’s academy ranks, the 21-year-old, who has 11 England U21 appearances under his belt, has played just 14 games and scored four goals in the first team.

In order to seek regular game time, the striker has enjoyed loan spells away at the likes of Solihull Moors, Preston North End and Middlesbrough, with his latest stint being at the latter during the second half of 2022/23.

Under Michael Carrick’s watch at the Riverside Stadium, Archer plundered 11 goals and a further six assists in 23 appearances as he helped them achieve a fourth-placed finish in the Championship.

With opportunities at his current employers likely to be scarce, Leeds United, according to Football Insider, have offered him the chance to lead their line in the English second-tier as new boss Daniel Farke is keen to propel the Yorkshire-based club back into the Premier League.

The report also suggests that top-flight newbies Sheffield United have had a proposal, worth £10m, snubbed by Villa seeing as they are keen to hold firm on their £20m asking price.

However, saying that, The Athletic's David Ornstein has reported that the Blades are closing to agreeing a deal worth £18.5m with Villa as the 21-year-old is poised to undergo medical tests at the club imminently.

Villa, however, do remain in a strong negotiation position as Archer has four years left to run on his Villa Park contract, one in which he pockets £20,000 per week.

Aston Villa summer signings Fee Pau Torres (Villarreal) £33m Moussa Diaby (Bayer Leverkusen) Undisclosed Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) Free Rico Richards (West Bromwich Albion) Free Nicolo Zaniolo (Galatasaray) Loan All fees according to Sky Sports

What has Dean Jones said about Aston Villa and Cameron Archer?

On the 30-year-old, Jones claimed that options from both the Premier League and the Championship are likely to be on the table for the young gem, though that does leave him with a huge decision to make.

The transfer insider also insists that next season will be an imperative one for Archer and that he could ‘absolutely shine’ should he make the correct decision and leave the Premier League club.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said: “Is it a loan? Is it going to be a permanent? There are lots of things to consider here for him, including the fact: does he go down to the Championship or does he look for a club that’s within the Premier League, there are definitely options for him opening up in both divisions.

“So that’s going to be interesting, but this is a player that it feels like a big season is ahead if he makes the right move. I think he does need to get out of Aston Villa right now if the opportunities aren’t going to be there because it could be one of the ones where he absolutely shines.”

What next for Aston Villa?

Lucas Digne, who has played 49 games in all competitions for the club since his £25m move from Everton, could join Archer by heading out the exit door this summer, too.

RMC reporter Fabrice Hawkins has reported the full-back is keen to join Ligue 1 outfit Nice, who are working on a loan to buy deal for the 46-cap France international.

The journalist claims that Villa are willing to pay part of his salary during his loan stint and, although the finer details are still to be ironed out, all parties are confident of reaching an agreement.

Following Tyrone Mings’ unforeseen injury, Manchester United outcast Harry Maguire is also believed to be on the shortlist of Emery and his entourage, according to FootballTransfers.

The reports suggests that the Spaniard is willing to match and beat any other proposals the Red Devils receive for the 30-year-old Englishman’s signature.