Carney Chukwuemeka's decision to leave Aston Villa for Chelsea last summer doesn't look like a great one, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

The midfielder wanted to try and make the step up to one of European football's top clubs but has failed to make much of an impact at Stamford Bridge.

Carney Chukwuemeka

While he hasn't been able to nail down a starting spot, Chukwuemeka is confident that Chelsea is where he belongs.

"The recent game time I have been getting and the trust the gaffer has shown me has helped me believe I belong here," the 19-year-old told the Blues' official website back in January.

However, Chukwuemeka has admitted that he did initially find it a bit hard to adapt to life at Chelsea.

"It was quite difficult at the beginning," he said. "Villa was all I knew; I made my debut there. I have a lot to thank them for. I just had to get my head around that I would be playing for the club I support. The transition was tough, but good at the same time."

What has Dean Jones said about Carney Chukwuemeka and Aston Villa?

Jones doesn't think Chukwuemeka deciding to leave Villa for Chelsea was the best move, believing that he would've got chances at the Midlands club if he'd stayed.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "Now, in hindsight, it doesn't look a great decision on a footballing basis because if he was still at Aston Villa, I think he might have got some really good opportunities and actually could have become a big part of the picture there.

"Chelsea, it's going to be difficult. The new pressure that they've got to perform, ever-changing managers. It's a really tough environment for him to come into at the age that he is. He needs opportunities, but he's just not getting them."

Should Carney Chukwuemeka have left Aston Villa for Chelsea?

It's not hard to understand why Chukwuemeka decided to join the Blues in a £20m deal, as reported by BBC Sport, last summer.

They're one of the country's most successful sides and had an incredible manager in Thomas Tuchel in charge at the time.

Still just a teenager, he could have a huge influence at the club in the future, and Unai Emery's squad is getting on just fine without him, so no party has really lost yet.

However, as of now, things haven't really worked out for the England U20 international, who'd made just one league start before Chelsea's recent match against Brentford, as per Transfermarkt.