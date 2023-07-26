Aston Villa and Jamaica winger Leon Bailey is ‘ready to buckle down’ and fight new recruit Moussa Diaby ahead of the 2023/24 campaign as transfer insider Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT that Unai Emery could look at including both in the starting line-up.

Emery has a difficult decision to make in regard to Bailey seeing as the Spaniard's new recruit is poised to dominate the winger spot.

Aston Villa news – Leon Bailey

Two summers ago, Villa picked up a 23-year-old Bailey from Bayer Leverkusen for a £25m fee, with his contract running until 2025.

Now Bailey's teammate from their Bundesliga days, Diaby, has followed suit and signed this summer for a club-record fee of £51.9m, per The Guardian.

While having both in the Villa ranks is a very promising situation, it does beg the question: how are they both going to fit?

Diaby’s arrival may push his fellow wide man out of proceedings at the club, but Jones claims that Bailey is keen to retain his status at the club as a starter under Emery.

Last season, the 24-cap Jamaican made 36 appearances for the club with 33 of them coming domestically, and he contributed to nine goals in that time.

The beauty of Bailey is that his versatility allows him to operate off either flank, meaning merging both into the same team may be easier than first thought, especially with the additional European games in the mix.

But whether Emery sees it similarly is another matter.

What did Dean Jones say about Aston Villa and Leon Bailey?

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jones stated that Bailey is willing to fight for his rightful place in Emery's plans despite the arrival of Diaby.

He said: “The easy thing to assume is that Diaby’s arrival is a blow to Bailey, but I’m told he is ready to buckle down and embrace the challenge and try to make sure they are actually in the team together.

“The pair know each other well and that could turn out to be a blessing for Emery if he is willing to give Bailey a crack at getting into this team. The problem for Bailey is pretty simple: Diaby is a better player, and it might prove too difficult to fit them into the same team. If that’s the case then Bailey is going to struggle to get that starting role he wants.”

What next for Aston Villa?

Emery’s Villa were one of the Premier League’s surprise packages of the 2022/23 season as they finished in seventh place, securing a Europa Conference League slot in the process.

And their business this window has highlighted their desire to stay brushing shoulders with the stars near the summit, with former Villarreal centre-back Pau Torres and the seasoned Youri Tielemans joining the project, too.

According to Viola News, Emery and his entourage have their sights set on Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, who was a large piece of Morocco’s World Cup exploits.

In order to snare his signature, however, it will mean having to compete with Manchester United, who have also shown concrete interest in the highly impressive 26-year-old gem, MailOnline report.

One thing is for certain, however. Villa are here to stay.