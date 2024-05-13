Highlights Liverpool drew 3-3 against Aston Villa, thanks to two late goals from Jhon Duran.

A draw means Villa need a win on the final day and other teams' help to secure a Champions League spot for 2024/25.

Jarell Quansah was the standout player, despite an early mistake, scoring a goal and defending well.

Liverpool let a 3-1 lead slip against Unai Emery's Aston Villa with a 3-3 draw against the Merseyside team for Villa meaning that they have not yet secured Champions League qualification, so they will have to wait until the final day before finding out. Villa knew coming into the game that a win against the Merseyside club would guarantee their place in next season's UEFA Champions League. However, they will need a few favours from other teams in the Premier League to qualify.

The Reds struck first after just 90 seconds when Harvey Elliott's cross was helped in by Emiliano Martinez, who should have done so much better on the goal. Youri Tielemans struck the equaliser before Cody Gakpo and Jarrell Quansah scored, and it looked to be a comfortable night for the Reds. However, two late goals by substitute Jhon Duran meant it was a fantastic draw for Villa and a win on the final day of the season will confirm their place in next season's Champions League.

Key Match Statistics Aston Villa Stats Liverpool 42% Possession 58% 19 Total shots 14 5 Shots on target 7 10 Fouls 15 5 Corner kicks 3 1 Yellow cards 1

Aston Villa Player Ratings

GK - Emiliano Martínez - 5/10

Made a horrendous mistake early on after Harvey Elliott's deflected cross was fumbled into his own goal, but he did recover and made a brilliant save to deny Trent Alexander-Arnold in the second half.

RB - Ezri Konsa - 6/10

Dealt well with the danger of Luis Diaz and limited the Colombian to half chances.

CB - Pau Torres - 6/10

Was unfortunate to see the ball deflect off his back for Liverpool's opener, but the Spaniard recovered well.

CB - Diego Carlos - 4/10

Similar to Digne, Carlos made a few silly errors which certainly did not help the Midlands side. Missed an absolute sitter in the first half to make it 2-2.

LB - Lucas Digne - 4/10

Was caught out countless times and certainly looked shaky against Mo Salah and struggled throughout.

CM - Youri Tielemans - 7/10

Took his goal very well and was key in anything good coming from Villa, during the first half in particular.

CM - John McGinn - 6/10

Showed his doggedness and determination throughout and caused Liverpool's midfield problems.

CM - Douglas Luiz - 6/10

Struggled to create chances against Liverpool's midfield and was eventually replaced in the second half.

LW - Moussa Diaby - 7/10

The Frenchman was constantly switching sides and looked superb throughout the game as Liverpool struggled to deal with the forward.

RW - Leon Bailey - 6/10

Similar to Diaby, Bailey looked in inspired mood against Jurgen Klopp's side and made superb incisive passes to Watkins throughout.

ST - Ollie Watkins - 7/10

Did so well when on the left-hand side as he beat Jarell Quansah before cutting it back to Tielemans to finish. It was another outstanding performance from the Englishman.

Sub - Nicolo Zaniolo - 6/10

Tried to make things happen but looked frustrated during his brief cameo.

Sub - Jhon Duran - 8/10

Took his goal very nicely and looked lively throughout. Scored an incredibly lucky deflected goal to make it 3-3 and caused the Liverpool defence problems.

Sub - Calum Chambers - 5/10

Was not on the pitch long enough to make an impact.

Liverpool Player Ratings

GK - Alisson - 7/10

Made a string of fine saves in the second half to rescue a draw for Liverpool.

RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold - 5/10

It was a tough evening for the Englishman as he struggled to win his individual battles and allowed Villa's wingers to cause them problems.

CB - Jarell Quansah - 8/10

Was beaten far too easily for Villa's first half equalising goal and seemed to struggle to deal with the threat from Watkins. In the second half, Quansah was superb and took his headed goal well.

CB - Virgil Van Dijk - 6/10

Defended well for Liverpool against a very tricky forward line and was at his commanding best throughout.

LB - Joe Gomez - 6/10

Did very well to create Liverpool's second goal and showed his attacking intent, which has been questioned in the past.

CM - Alexis Mac Allister - 6/10

As has been the case throughout the season, Mac Allister was very consistent in the middle of the park against a strong Villa side.

CM - Wataru Endo - 6/10

Kept things moving in the middle of the park and dealt well with the physical nature of McGinn and Watkins.

CM - Harvey Elliott - 7/10

Once again, Elliott looked very dangerous in the middle of the park for Liverpool and the Englishman has to keep his place in the middle of the park.

LW - Luis Diaz - 6/10

Looked positive but struggled to create any chances of real note against Ezri Konsa.

ST - Cody Gakpo - 6/10

Gakpo certainly has a habit of getting important goals and he struck again for Liverpool. Apart from his first half tap in, it was a promising evening for the Dutchman.

RW - Mohamed Salah - 6/10

Made a good start against Lucas Digne but the Egyptian forward did struggle as the game went on to make things happen.

Sub - Dominik Szoboszlai - 6/10

Looked positive when he came on and could have made it 4-1 but was denied by Martinez.

Sub - Curtis Jones - 5/10

Failed to make an impact during his cameo.

Sub - Ryan Gravenberch - 5/10

Was not on the pitch long enough to make an impact.

Sub - Darwin Nunez - 5/10

Hardly had a touch of the ball during his 10-minute cameo but scored an offside goal, which was as good as it got for the forward.

Man Of The Match - Jarell Quansah

Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah has had a superb season for the Reds but looked to be getting off to a shaky start at Villa Park when he allowed Ollie Watkins to skip past him before he cut the ball back to Tielemans to equalise for the Birmingham side.For any other young player coming through at centre-back for one of the biggest clubs in the world, this early mistake may have struck his confidence. Quansah, however, grew into the game as the minutes went by. He scored a superb headed goal to make it 3-1 and defended resolutely against the stern test of the English forward Watkins. He certainly couldn't have done much more for either of the late goals, and was unfortunate not to walk away with three points.