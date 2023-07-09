Aston Villa will make a "fantastic signing" by landing Villarreal defender Pau Torres, says journalist Dean Jones.

The centre-back is close to joining the Villans and Jones has only heard positive things about him.

Aston Villa transfer news — Pau Torres

According to The Guardian, Villa have agreed a £35m deal with Villarreal to sign Torres this summer as Unai Emery looks to bolster his defence.

The same outlet claims that the 26-year-old was the former Arsenal manager's main target, so he will be delighted with this piece of business.

Emery is a huge admirer of Torres, having worked with him before during his time in the Estadio de la Ceramica dugout.

"Pau Torres is an amazing player — I think he’s top," the Villa boss told football.london back in 2021. "I've been a coach in Sevilla, PSG, Arsenal and I’ve never seen a centre back like Pau Torres."

What has Dean Jones said about Pau Torres and Aston Villa?

Jones is convinced that Torres will give the whole of Villa a huge boost with his arrival.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the transfer insider said: "From an Aston Villa point of view, this is a fantastic signing and it just raises the levels of professionalism and expectation, not just for himself and the team, but all of the players that are going to be around him.

"I think that everybody in the club would benefit from having Pau Torres around. Everything I hear about him, from a personal point of view, is extremely positive."

Are Aston Villa looking at any other players from La Liga?

Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Villa are also interested in Barcelona's Ferran Torres.

Emery and the Villans' new president of football operations Monchi are both Spanish and have worked in La Liga for a long time, so it is no surprise that the Midlands club are targeting the other Torres as well.

The 23-year-old only scored four goals in 33 league outings last season, as per Transfermarkt, but he could still be a very good addition to Villa's side.

Torres is an extremely versatile forward, able to play on the right, the left and up front, and already has Premier League experience after his time at Manchester City.

If Emery is looking to improve his attack, then bringing the Spain international to Villa Park this summer makes a lot of sense.

While he is still owned by Villa's Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur, Giovani Lo Celso did spend last season out on loan at Villarreal and is another player who has been linked with a move to the Midlands club.

Last month, the MailOnline reported that Emery, who has worked with Lo Celso before, is keen to bring the midfielder to Villa Park.

Having been loaned out by Tottenham last term, Lo Celso does not appear to be an important figure for the north London outfit right now so could be an attainable option for Villa and Emery, who look like they mean business this transfer window.