Aston Villa attacking ace Emiliano Buendia has begun his pre-season campaign brightly, with transfer insider Dean Jones exclusively telling GIVEMESPORT that he could feel like a ‘new signing’.

This does, however, rely on the Argentinian delivering week-in week-out, which he has struggled to do since his 2021 arrival.

Aston Villa news – Emiliano Buendia

The now 26-year-old was signed from Norwich City back in 2021 for a fee worth £38m, add-ons included.

At the time, the deal became a club-record signing for Villa but also a club-record sale for the Canaries, though it’s fair to say he hasn’t exactly lived up to his expectations.

In two seasons in the Midlands, he has been a regular, racking up 78 appearances; however, during that period, he has picked up just nine goals and assists apiece.

The arrival of Moussa Diaby does not paint the prettiest picture for his future at the club, though his recent two-goal haul.

Buendia flourished during his player-of-the-match performance in a pre-season bout against Newcastle United and while he was unlucky to not take home the match ball, he impressed his boss Unai Emery.

“We are trying to get his quality behind the opponents’ midfield line,” the Spanish boss said (via BBC Sport).

“Today he did perfect. His performance was very good.”

What did Dean Jones say about Aston Villa and Emiliano Buendia?

On the Mar del Plata-born winger, Jones claimed that one of his sources – who has been watching him closely – has showered him with praise recently due to his pre-season showing.

The transfer insider claimed that if he is able to continue his blistering form, his involvement will make him feel like a ‘new signing’ to Emery and the rest of the Villa squad.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “I was speaking to someone recently that has had an eye on him since returning to pre-season, and he was full of praise in terms of his focus and conditioning so all the signs are them to get off to a bright start this season. If he can deliver week-in week-out it would feel a bit like a new signing.”

How will Aston Villa fare next season?

Having secured a Europa Conference League spot last time out, Emery – backed by his positive business this summer – will believe the only way now is up.

Whether they are shaped to be top four challengers as things stand may be way off the mark, but Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor recently told GIVEMESPORT that Villa be ‘up there’ for Champions League contention this coming season.

The incoming trio of Pau Torres, Youri Tielemans and – most recently – Moussa Diaby will aid Villa’s bid to continue impressing in the Premier League.

Thanks to their impressive conclusion of the 2022/23 term, Villa have ended their 13-year European football drought and hope to follow in the footsteps of West Ham United who won the competition last season.

It’s an exciting time to be associated with the one-time European champions seeing as they have used this window as a means of bolstering their already impressive squad even further.