Aston Villa face a battle to sign Leeds United forward Wilfried Gnonto this summer, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

But if the Villans can land the 19-year-old, Jones thinks he would be a "really exciting" addition at Villa Park.

Aston Villa transfer news — Wilfried Gnonto

According to Football Insider, Villa are keen on bringing Gnonto to the West Midlands following Leeds' relegation to the Championship.

He will not come cheap, though, with the same outlet claiming that the Whites want around £40m for their attacker, who has an incredible amount of pace.

It would see them make a hefty profit on him after paying FC Zurich just under £4m for his signature last September, as reported by the MailOnline.

The Italy international made 24 appearances and scored two goals for Leeds during the 2022/23 Premier League season (via Transfermarkt).

What has Dean Jones said about Wilfried Gnonto and Aston Villa?

Jones says Gnonto is attracting interest from clubs in Italy but would love to see him at Villa or another Premier League side this upcoming campaign.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "I know that things fell apart in the end, but it would be a shame for the Premier League to lose him completely. There are teams in Italy that are keeping a little bit of a closer eye on the Gnonto situation right now, but Villa are having a strong push in this transfer window and a player like that would be really exciting."

Which other forwards are Aston Villa looking at?

Jones recently informed GIVEMESPORT that Villa definitely have an interest in Barcelona star Ferran Torres. While the Spaniard is a winger by trade, he is capable of playing as a striker as well. According to Transfermarkt, the former Manchester City man has been deployed as a centre-forward 31 times in his career.

Back in May, The Telegraph also claimed that Villa were considering making a swoop for Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic.

However, given that some of the biggest clubs in European football have the Serbian on their radar right now, including Manchester United, the Midlands outfit may find it difficult to sign him.

With the form that Ollie Watkins was displaying last season, though, a forward of Vlahovic's calibre might not need to be Unai Emery's priority.

As per WhoScored, the England international found the back of the net 14 times in the Premier League so looks good enough to be Villa's first-choice striker. It is why bringing in a young and versatile forward like Gnonto could make a lot of sense.

At his age, the Leeds star may be able to accept not starting every week. However, despite being a teenager, he still has a lot to offer and can play in more than one position.

"I do like him and I think he’s got a lot of potential," former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor told Football Insider last week. "He would be joining a better team with a better manager and structure at Aston Villa."

If Villa can sign Gnonto for less than £40m, he is definitely an option worth exploring.