Aston Villa securing the signing of Orkun Kökçü would bring "more good feelings" to the club, transfer insider Dean Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Unai Emery has enjoyed a stellar start to life in the West Midlands and Jones believes the Spaniard will be able to attract top talent to Villa Park this summer.

Aston Villa transfer news - Orkun Kökçü

As per a report by Mirror Online, Aston Villa are leading the way to sign Turkish midfielder Kökçü this summer.

It's claimed the one-time European champions have sounded him out as their primary summer target, as Emery plans a big-money spending spree.

The report suggests Aston Villa scouts have been present at Feyenoord matches this season, with Kökçü having caught the eye.

Aston Villa aren't alone in the pursuit of Kökçü, with the report suggesting up to six Premier League outfits are courting the dynamic midfielder.

And should the Villans be successful in landing him, it's mooted they'll be forced to pay a hefty fee, with £40 million the price currently being touted.

However, with European football now a distinct possibility at Villa Park next season, there are suggestions the quality of player Aston Villa will be able to attract could increase too.

What has Dean Jones said about Kökçü and Aston Villa?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, transfer insider Jones hinted Kökçü would make an immediate impact at Aston Villa, both on and off the pitch.

On the 22-year-old, Jones said: "For Aston Villa to sign him would be a great coup and really would bring more good feelings to Bodymoor. The place is absolutely jumping at the moment, anyone I speak to that even visits the training ground says the vibes are just so good around the place. The Unai Emery effect is really going to help bring some top talent in I think in the summer.”

What would Kökçü bring to Aston Villa this summer?

With rumours he's open to leaving Feyenoord in the summer, Aston Villa would be landing a gem of a player should they secure Kökçü's services.

Kökçü ranks inside the top one per cent of all midfielders for passes attempted each 90 minutes, averaging over 80 per match (FBref).

As such, the midfielder would likely suit Emery's ball-dominant style of play and take their current options in the middle of the park to a new level.

Should the opportunity present itself for Emery and Co., snatching up Kökçü, irrespective of the finances involved, would be a sensible decision this summer.