Aston Villa are keen on signing Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby this summer, and Fabrizio Romano has shared a positive update with GIVEMESPORT.

The Villans have already brought Youri Tielemans and Pau Torres to Villa Park, but Unai Emery seems intent on making his Villans squad even stronger.

Aston Villa transfer news — Moussa Diaby

Journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Villa have been tracking Diaby for quite some time.

According to 90min, after having their first bid rejected, the West Midlands club have now made a £43m proposal for the 24-year-old.

They face competition from Saudi Arabia, though, with the same outlet claiming that Al-Nassr are willing to match Villa's latest offer.

Interest in Diaby comes as no surprise. He was a key player for Leverkusen last season, coming up with over 20 goal contributions in all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Moussa Diaby and Aston Villa?

Romano says Diaby is keen to join Villa this summer and is their priority at this moment in time.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, the transfer expert said: "The priority remains Moussa Diaby. Their opening proposal was €35m plus add-ons, not €45m, €35m plus add-ons. And the answer from Bayer Leverkusen was no. They want way more than that, but they're also aware of the desire of the player to make his move to the Premier League and join Unai Emery."

Every Rumour, All The Gossip And More Here

Is Moussa Diaby the only attacker Aston Villa could sign this transfer window?

No. Villa are being linked with several other offensive players right now, including Barcelona star Ferran Torres.

According to transfer insider Dean Jones, Villa are definitely interested in the Spain international, so he is another wide man the Premier League outfit could end up signing before the transfer window closes. Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has claimed that they have also asked for information on Manchester United's Jadon Sancho.

There has been talk about Villa being keen on Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix as well, with MARCA reporting that they are the only club who are seriously looking at the Portugal international right now.

He did not make too much of an impact during his loan spell at Chelsea last season, scoring just four goals in total for the Blues (via Transfermarkt), so it is understandable that teams are not lining up for his signature right now.

Nevertheless, Villa targeting a player of Felix's reputation and showing an interest in the likes of Sancho and Torres shows great ambition. Emery's men did really well last season, finishing seventh to qualify for the Europa Conference League.

Now their aim may be to do better and secure a spot in the Europa League or Champions League. If so, then they probably will need to improve their frontline by landing Diaby and another quality attacker.

Competition for those European places will be fierce, especially if Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are able to bounce back after their disastrous campaigns last term.