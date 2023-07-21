Aston Villa's Premier League rivals would have already signed Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby by now if they really wanted to, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 24-year-old has been heavily linked to one of the clubs in the top four, and wherever he ends up, Jones thinks he will be able to settle in and adapt to the English top flight because he is a "great player".

Aston Villa transfer news — Moussa Diaby

The reliable Fabrizio Romano recently informed GIVEMESPORT that Diaby is keen to join Villa this summer and is currently their priority.

He is not coming cheap, though, with the Express & Star claiming that they have now agreed an initial £43m deal with Leverkusen for the France international.

Diaby is an incredibly important player for the German club, so it is not hard to see why they value him so highly.

Last season, the former Paris Saint-Germain man scored 14 goals in all competitions for his side, as shown on Transfermarkt.

What has Dean Jones said about Moussa Diaby and Aston Villa?

According to Sport Bild journalist Christian Falk, Newcastle United have also shown serious interest in Diaby. Nevertheless, Jones is not too worried about Villa's chances of signing him.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "It's interesting because Villa know the situation here and have faced competition to actually sign him. But at the same time, Newcastle could have got this deal done quite a long time ago if they really wanted to because he's been available and they've known vaguely what region they'd have to be paying for him if it was going to happen.

"One thing I'd say with Diaby, he's a great player. He'd settle into the Premier League really nicely."

Latest Transfer News: Check Out All The Rumours This Transfer Window Here

What next for Aston Villa?

Villa seem to be focusing on Diaby at the minute, so completing a deal for him will be at the top of their to-do list. If that falls through, though, there are other wingers that they could sign.

Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has claimed that the Villans have asked for information on Manchester United's Jadon Sancho. However, it is thought that the Red Devils' asking price is currently too high for their Premier League rivals.

Jones has stated that Villa also have an interest in Barcelona's Ferran Torres, who represents another high-profile target for the West Midlands club.

Finally, the Evening Standard has reported that they are one of several sides in the hunt for Nottingham Forest star Brennan Johnson, so it is quite clear that Unai Emery wants to add to his attack before the transfer market slams shut in September.

The Spaniard will be pleased with what his side managed to accomplish last term after they secured qualification for the Europa Conference League. The Europa League or the Champions League will now be the dream, and signing someone like Diaby or Torres, for example, could be what helps them to achieve it.