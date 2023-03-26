Aston Villa target Pedro Gonçalves would be a "superb signing" for the West Midlands outfit, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor told GIVEMESPORT.

Having shone with Sporting in the Europa League this season, Gonçalves is being tipped with a Premier League switch in the summer.

Aston Villa transfer news - Pedro Gonçalves

As per a report from A Bola (via BirminghamLive), Villa are eyeing up a summer swoop for Sporting star Gonçalves.

It's claimed that Gonçalves could be available for between £35 million and £45 million, despite having a rumoured £75 million release clause in his contract.

While Villa have been a long-time suitor of the Portuguese star, complications surrounding sell-on clauses in his contract could muddy any potential deal.

The report suggests that Sporting only own 50% of the player's rights, with former team Famalicão boasting the other half.

There are rumours that the 2020/21 Portuguese champions are trying to buy the remaining 50% off Famalicão, which would give Sporting much more leeway in a potential sale.

Of course, Gonçalves is already accustomed to English football, having endured a tough spell with Villa's Midlands rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The academy product featured just once in the League Cup for Wolves and failed to pick up any minutes for the club in the Premier League, before being shipped out to Famalicão in 2019.

What has Ryan Taylor said about Pedro Gonçalves?

Speaking in an interview with GIVEMESPORT, Daily Express journalist Taylor hinted that a move for Gonçalves by Villa would make sense.

On the 24-year-old, Taylor said: "I do think that is where Villa will be shopping. I know they played a 4-2-3-1 in their last game, and I think it was Ramsey that operated from the left.

"He’s not a winger as such, so I think that is where they will be looking at. Gonçalves would be a great signing, he was at Wolves and it didn't really work out, but he's really highly thought of in Portugal because of what he's done with Sporting.

"So I think that's the kind of player that would be superb for Villa.”

Would Pedro Gonçalves be a worthwhile signing for Villa?

Catching the eye with his performances for Sporting, Gonçalves made headlines during the recent clash with Arsenal in the Europa League by scoring from the halfway line.

It has already been dubbed a contender for this year's FIFA Puskás Award, as the winger successfully took aim from over 40 yards out, before lobbing Aaron Ramsdale in the Arsenal goal.

Gonçalves is no stranger to finding the net in spectacular fashion, as the Sporting star already has 17 goals to his name this season (Transfermarkt).

Landing someone of Gonçalves' quality would represent a big boost for Unai Emery's Villa, as they prepare for an assault on the European places next season.