Aston Villa have been linked with a move for Barcelona forward Ferran Torres, and transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT when a deal could potentially happen.

The Villans are having a great window so far, recently completing the signing of Pau Torres from Villarreal, and Jones thinks his Spain team-mate would also be an exciting addition at Villa Park.

Aston Villa transfer news — Ferran Torres

Earlier this month, Jones informed GIVEMESPORT that Villa are interested in Ferran Torres.

A move to Unai Emery's team would see him link up with compatriot Pau Torres, who was announced as a Villa player on Wednesday.

The Villans signed the central defender from Villarreal in a £33m deal, as reported by Sky Sports.

As well as Pau Torres, the Midlands club have also managed to add Youri Tielemans to their squad after his decision to leave Leicester City as a free agent.

What has Dean Jones said about Ferran Torres and Aston Villa?

Jones thinks Villa fans should be excited about the possibility of the Premier League outfit signing Ferran Torres this summer but has warned any potential deal may not happen until the end of the transfer window.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "Obviously, Pau Torres is going to be a wonderful signing and Ferran Torres as well, I think, is something equally exciting in terms of what he could bring. The problem with that signing is it might not happen until towards the back end of the window, so it could be a bit of a wait."

Are Aston Villa interested in any other attackers?

Villa have also been linked with Leeds United star Wilfried Gnonto, though Jones says they face a battle against clubs from Italy for his signature.

According to the MailOnline, the Villans are keen on signing Bayer Leverkusen's Moussa Diaby, too. The French winger impressed for the German side last season, scoring 14 goals and providing another 11 assists in all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

It is clear, then, that Emery wants to strengthen his attack before the transfer window slams shut in September.

Whether he can get someone like Ferran Torres, who cost Barcelona around £46m when he joined from Manchester City (via BBC Sport), or Diaby remains to be seen. Targeting such players shows ambition, though, as does bringing in the likes of Pau Torres and Tielemans, so Villa fans can be happy with what they are seeing from their club right now.

Naturally, Emery wants to improve the quality and depth of his squad. His side are in the Europa Conference League after finishing seventh in the Premier League last term and may want to go one or two steps further this upcoming season and qualify for either the Europa League or Champions League.

It will not be easy, as you would expect the likes of Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur to not be as bad as they were in the previous campaign. But if Villa manage to land a Ferran Torres or a Moussa Diaby, who knows?