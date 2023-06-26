Leicester City forward Harvey Barnes could 'really explode' at potential suitors Aston Villa, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Unai Emery’s Europe-securing outfit are not the only potential destination, however, as a series of Premier League clubs – including West Ham and Newcastle – are also in the race.

Aston Villa transfer news – Harvey Barnes

After failing to land Nico Williams in January, Villa’s Spanish boss believes the addition of a winger to his squad would bolster his chances in the Europa Conference League next season.

At the back end of May, Miguel Delaney of The Independent claimed Villa were in pole position for the in-demand attacker.

However, West Ham United are another team in the running for Barnes’ signature and talkSPORT have reported that the Hammers have joined Unai Emery’s side as joint favourites to bag the English winger.

Leicester’s resolve to keep their £50m star will almost definitely be tested by a number of top-flight sides in the coming weeks and months, with the 13-goal ace poised to retain his Premier League status.

What did Ryan Taylor say about Aston Villa and Harvey Barnes?

On the 25-year-old, Taylor suggested that Barnes would be a steal for £30-£35 million and that at a new club, he could ‘really explode’.

He said: “Yeah, I think Harvey Barnes is an exciting player. I think, you know, we saw he scored 13 goals this season, which went under the radar, much like Rodrigo. I think Harvey Barnes has always been a solid player with huge potential and I actually think if he improved his finishing – he gets so many chances.

Whenever I watch Leicester, he has hatfuls of chances. So, I think he’s a player that could really explode, and you know, if he’s available for sort of £30-£35 million, again, no brainer. But I know there are other clubs interested, the likes of Villa and potentially Newcastle, so I don’t think they’ll be alone in the race for Barnes.”

Would Harvey Barnes make a good signing for Aston Villa?

Although Leicester struggled as a collective, the likes of Barnes and James Maddison – who is also linked with a move away from the King Power Stadium – impressed on a personal level.

A player of Barnes' quality should not be playing in the Championship, especially given he plundered 13 goals last season.

What’s more impressive is that all of his goals were scored from open play. Per FBRef, Barnes was in the top 6% for non-penalty goals among his positional peers in Europe’s top five leagues.

Also, despite not being a towering figure, the winger won an impressive 0.96 aerial duels per 90 last season.

The Burnley-born ace has scored 45 goals and provided a further 32 assists during his six-season spell at Leicester, predominantly from the left-wing, showing he is capable of scoring goals.

A move away seems inevitable, but Villa will have their work cut out for them, especially with other Premier League clubs rivalling them.