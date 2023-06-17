Aston Villa have put Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho on their list of main targets, Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has informed GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils are thought to be open to letting the England international go this summer, with Villa Park emerging as a potential destination for him.

Aston Villa transfer news — Jadon Sancho

According to FootballTransfers, United are willing to sell Sancho and Villa are keen on the player's signature.

They may have to see off competition from Tottenham Hotspur if they want him, though, with the Daily Star claiming that the north London club are also interested in the 23-year-old.

United signed Sancho from Borussia Dortmund in a £73m deal back in 2021, as reported by BBC Sport. However, he has not quite been able to deliver at Old Trafford.

In his first season, for example, he managed just three goals in 29 Premier League appearances, as shown on Transfermarkt.

What has Rudy Galetti said about Jadon Sancho and Aston Villa?

Galetti says that as well as Leicester City's Harvey Barnes and Real Betis' Luiz Henrique, Sancho is also a key target for Villa this transfer window.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "There are several names on the list, among which Jadon Sancho, Luiz Henrique and Barnes stand out as main targets. The Villans are exploring these tracks and they could make a concrete action in the next weeks."

Would Jadon Sancho be a good signing for Aston Villa?

He would be an absolute coup. While things have not gone to plan at United, it is clear to see that Sancho is a player with a lot of ability.

According to Transfermarkt, during his time at Dortmund, he managed to score 50 goals and provide 64 assists, which is really impressive for someone his age.

For whatever reason, he has not been able to replicate that at United. But talent does not usually just disappear like that. Considering that, maybe Sancho needs a fresh start elsewhere to get back on track again.

Ideally, the former Dortmund man would probably want to move to an elite club, like one of United's rivals.

However, Villa Park is still an attractive destination. Unai Emery's side actually finished above the likes of Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur last season and qualified for the Europa Conference League.

If United do want Sancho out this summer, a switch to Villa is something the Three Lions star should strongly consider.