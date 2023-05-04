Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins is being continually tracked by German giants Bayern Munich, transfer insider Dean Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Watkins is enjoying his best form since arriving at Aston Villa and the £75,000-per-week earner has caught the eye of clubs across the continent.

Aston Villa transfer news - Ollie Watkins

According to The Sun, Bayern Munich have emerged as a shock target for Aston Villa talisman Watkins.

Having enjoyed a stellar second half of the season, Watkins has established himself as one of the Premier League's most complete forwards.

His red-hot form has piqued the interest of record Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, who are said to be in the market for a new striker in the summer.

After losing Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona before the 2022/23 campaign, the Bavarians failed to replace the Polish international's goals and have subsequently struggled this season.

While they still sit top of the Bundesliga, with an 11th straight Meisterschale firmly in their sights, Bayern Munich are expected to break the bank by signing a striker in the summer.

The report states fellow Premier League marksman Harry Kane is on Bayern Munich's shortlist, along with the in-form Watkins.

However, any hopes of a cheap deal for the Germans can be forgotten about, as Aston Villa are said to have placed a whopping £60 million price tag on Watkins' head.

Astonishing numbers, especially for a player who was competing in the second tier of English football less than three years ago.

What has Dean Jones said about Watkins joining Bayern Munich from Aston Villa?

Somewhat surprised by the news linking Watkins with a move to Germany, transfer insider Jones admitted that Bayern Munich were tracking the seven-cap English international.

On the rumours linking Watkins to Germany, Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT: "I was told it was more of a watching brief than a direct pursuit to sign him at this stage. But either way, I think that that's really interesting.”

How has Watkins been performing this season for Aston Villa?

In truth, it's no surprise Watkins is commanding so much attention, given his performances for European-chasing Aston Villa of late.

Since the turn of the year, Watkins has found the net an impressive 11 times, with his goals helping rocket the West Midlands outfit up the table (Flashscore).

Only Manchester City and Newcastle United have taken more points from the last 10 matches than Unai Emery's Aston Villa, with WhoScored rating Watkins as Aston Villa's best performer during that time.

No player in Emery's squad has averaged a higher score than Watkins' 6.98, indicating his worth to Aston Villa and why clubs like Bayern Munich are right to be sniffing around him.