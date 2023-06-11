Aston Villa deciding not to renew Ashley Young's contract was a shock, says Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor.

The Villans recently confirmed that the winger, who wanted to stay at Villa Park, will be leaving Unai Emery's side at the end of the month when his deal expires.

Aston Villa news — Ashley Young

Last month, Villa wrote on their official website: "Aston Villa can confirm that Ashley Young will be leaving the club upon the expiration of his contract.

"The 37-year-old departs Villa Park having made 32 appearances in all competitions last season, scoring once, a stunning strike that earned Villa a point at Nottingham Forest."

Young's desire was to stay at the club. "You’ll have to ask the manager. You’ll have to ask the owners. But I want to stay," he told the Express & Star's Matt Maher and other reporters when asked about his future last month.

The former England player, however, will now have to look for a new team.

What has Ryan Taylor said about Ashley Young and Aston Villa?

Taylor is surprised that Villa are letting Young go after he helped the club with their European push.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the Daily Express journalist said: "I was shocked, to be honest, purely because I've done a few matches this season covering Villa and spoken to Young in the mixed zone and the sort of standards he sets and drives.... He was key to that European push behind the scenes.

"He loves Villa and he made it clear he wanted to stay, and I don't think he would have been asking for huge wages either. So I am slightly shocked at that."

What next for Ashley Young?

It's not impossible that Young finds another Premier League club. While he may be 37 years of age, he's shown that he can still be counted on at this level.

As per Transfermarkt, the former Inter Milan man actually ended up starting 23 top-flight games during the 2022/23 campaign.

Young, who was used at both right-back and left-back, is also very versatile. That and his experience may appeal to a couple of Premier League sides this summer.

If not, then perhaps joining a club in the Championship could be a possibility for the ex-Manchester United player.

He'd probably have to take a pay cut, though, with Salary Sport claiming that his Villa contract is worth £83,000 a week.