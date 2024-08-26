Aston Villa and Crystal Palace are among the more viable destinations for Chelsea outcast Trevoh Chalobah this summer, respected journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

It’s been a busy summer in terms of both incomings and outgoings at Stamford Bridge, and the 25-year-old is one of the names tipped to depart before the fast-approaching transfer deadline. Villa, on the other hand, have been busy themselves with eight new additions so far.

Chalobah wouldn’t be the first Chelsea star Villa would take off their hands this summer, as left-back Ian Maatsen has already headed to the Midlands from the Londoners. Centre-back is one of very few positions that Villa head coach Unai Emery is yet to strengthen for the 2024/25 season with just a week to go until the window slams shut.

Villans Could Land Chalobah Before Deadline

Defender is out of favour at Stamford Bridge

Chalobah could be on the move in the final days of the window as he has fallen out of favour at Chelsea. According to Jacobs, the club are relaxed about the situation, and he will most likely remain in the Premier League.

The central defender, who has a £25million price tag, is a product of Chelsea’s academy and made his first team debut back in 2021. Prior to that, he had numerous loan spells at Ipswich Town, Huddersfield Town and FC Lorient in order to boost his experience at a senior level.

Since 2021, Chalobah has made 80 first team appearances for Chelsea, although last season he featured just 17 times across all competitions, which totalled a little over 1,000 minutes. While he remains under contract at Stamford Bridge until at least 2028, a move away appears likely this summer.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

“Right now, we’re looking at Crystal Palace and Aston Villa as two viable destinations. As Chalobah is contracted until 2028, it doesn’t feel like he has to be forced out to a club that’s not the right fit. “Chelsea are relatively calm that between now and the end of the window, an option that suits Chalobah and them will present itself. At this stage, that will most likely come from the Premier League.”

Emery Remains Keen on Swooping for Geertruida

Midlands outfit may raid Feyenoord for Dutchman

Elsewhere, Villa continue to be linked with Eredivisie and Feyenoord star Lutsharel Geertruida this summer. According to Dutch outlet De Telegraaf, the Midlands club have been keeping tabs on the right-back all summer, and remain keen on signing him.

The article names RB Leipzig and Paris Saint-Germain as other potential destinations as the 24-year-old edges closer to the exit door at Feyenoord. However, the article does note that Villa are yet to table a concrete offer, and it is unclear whether they will pursue a move in the final days of the window.

Lutsharel Geertruida 2023/24 stats for Feyenoord in all competitions Appearances 47 Goals 9 Assists 5 Minutes played 4,241

Geertruida has played his entire career so far in his homeland of the Netherlands, as he joined Feyenoord’s youth system back in 2012. He has now amassed over 200 senior appearances for the club across all competitions and scored 24 goals.

He last signed a contract extension with the Eredivisie club back in 2023, but he has less than 12 months remaining on his current deal. At international level, he made his debut for the Dutch national team in March last year, and now has 11 caps to his name.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt