Summary Aston Villa's January business has helped strengthen them in the second half of the season.

Marcus Rashford has been in magnificent form since his loan signing.

Rashford's arrival has spelled bad news for one of his Villa teammates.

More often than not, the January transfer window is a fairly mundane affair, with clubs demanding so much for their star players that they are rarely on the move, while others would rather wait for the summer to conduct their business. That was not the case with Aston Villa though, as the Villans gave manager Unai Emery some substantial backing in the winter and it has so far paid dividends.

Five new signings arrived at Villa Park in January, with Axel Disasi and Andres Garcia providing more numbers at the back, while the likes of Donyell Malen and Marco Asensio bolstered the attack and have proved worthwhile additions. There was also the addition of Marcus Rashford, who brought his Manchester United nightmare to an end – temporarily, at least.

What has followed for the Englishman is a return to form. He has looked a bigger threat than he had been in the previous 18 months, earning him a recall to the England squad. Since returning from international duty, he has scored three times in as many games, opening his account in the claret colours. For almost everyone, it has been the perfect scenario. But for one of his teammates, Rashford's arrival appears to be the worst thing that could've possibly happened.