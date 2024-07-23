Highlights Aston Villa are full of admiration for Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams.

Unai Emery's side are scouring the market for Moussa Diaby's replacement.

Atletico Madrid attacker Joao Felix is among those 'under consideration'.

Aston Villa are full of admiration for Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams in their search for Moussa Diaby’s replacement, according to the Guardian.

The Euro 2024 winner has no shortage of suitors after his impressive season for club and country, with Villa emerging as one of the interested parties.

The 22-year-old, who has a release clause of £49million, is a priority target for Barcelona and could soon link up with Spain teammate Lamine Yamal up front at Camp Nou.

Alongside Williams, Villa are targeting Atletico Madrid attacker Joao Felix, who is among those ‘under consideration’ at the club, the Guardian has reported.

The 24-year-old, who joined Atletico in 2019 from Benfica, faces an uncertain future at Wanda Metropolitano under Diego Simeone yet again, after returning from a season-long loan at Barcelona.

A player of interest to Unai Emery, Felix can operate across the frontline and provide numerous options for the Spaniard next season as Villa approach their Champions League debut.

Williams ‘Priority Target’ for Barcelona

Aston Villa face an uphill battle

In their search for a new forward, Villa have identified both Williams and Felix as viable options to replace Moussa Diaby, according to the Guardian.

After sanctioning the Frenchman’s £50million sale to Al-Ittihad, Unai Emery’s side are expected to bring in a new attacker before the transfer window shuts on the 30th of August.

A target for several Premier League clubs, Williams finished his third season at Bilbao in style, registering 17 goal contributions in 31 appearances in La Liga.

The 22-year-old continued his impressive run of form at Euro 2024, where he netted twice and assisted once in six appearances for Spain. During the tournament, journalist John Bennett was stunned by the performance of Williams...

"First time I’ve seen Nico Williams play live, from inside the stadium: unbelievable pace on the ball. It’s like he’s been given a cheat code. Incredible player. Electric."

Nico Williams Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals Assists Minutes per goal La Liga 31 5 12 457 Copa del Rey 6 3 5 149

After triggering a buyback option to re-sign academy graduate Jaden Philogene last week, Villa are expected to bring in more depth up front ahead of the new season.

So far, the Birmingham outfit have been one of the busiest clubs in the market, with Amadou Onana, Ian Maatsen, Samuel Iling-Junior, Lewis Dobbin, Enzo Barrenechea and Ross Barkley joining in the first two months of the transfer window.

Duran ‘Wants’ West Ham Switch

The Hammers edging closer to a deal

West Ham United are close to signing Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran, who wants a move to London Stadium in search of regular playing time, according to journalist James Nursey.

The 20-year-old looks set to depart Villa Park just 18 months after joining from Chicago Fire. Duran struggled for minutes in his first full season under Unai Emery, spending just 462 minutes on the pitch in the Premier League.

According to Nursey, Villa are asking for £40million for Duran this summer – West Ham are now getting close to matching his valuation after seeing their three bids turned down.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 23-07-24.