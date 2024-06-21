Highlights Aston Villa are closing in on deal to sign Ian Maatsen with positive talks taking place over personal terms.

Maatsen's successful loan at Borussia Dortmund boosted his price tag, with Villa set to secure a £37.5m move.

Chelsea's Conor Gallagher is also a potential target for Villa after Euro 2024.

Aston Villa and Chelsea have come to an agreement over a fee taking Ian Maatsen from Stamford Bridge to Villa Park, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Dutch left-back has been pursued by Unai Emery's side across the early stages of the window, but now a fee of £37.5m has been agreed, with add-ons to be included in the package as well.

The player and Aston Villa are now in talks over personal terms, with those talks being deemed as positive, and a transfer for Maatsen now appears to be closing in.

Maatsen Close to Villa Move

The Dutchman is discussing personal terms with the club

After his successful loan spell with beaten Champions League finalists Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea have been looking to cash in on Maatsen while his stock is high.

Aston Villa have been the frontrunners for his signature over the early stages of the transfer window, but now according to Sheth, they appear to be closing on getting their man.

The Sky Sports reporter told GIVEMESPORT:

"It's [the deal] around 37 and a half million pounds, plus add-ons at the moment. At this moment in time, the representatives of Ian Maatsen and Aston Villa are discussing personal terms. "We're told that those talks are positive and there should be a positive outcome from those talks whereby they can agree on those personal terms, he can then have a medical, and then he can become an Aston Villa player. So it's agreed between the clubs, but there's still work to do before Maatsen becomes an Aston Villa player."

The left-back position is one in need of reinforcement at Aston Villa, with Alex Moreno the first choice and Lucas Digne as the current backup, but Unai Emery will be searching for an upgrade on the latter.

As the Villans look to embark on their first Champions League campaign in 41 years having never competed in the competition since its rebranding in 1992, the need for reinforcement across the squad is something Emery is considering with Maatsen set to provide just that after a successful underdog run in the tournament with Dortmund last season.

Villa Also Looking at Gallagher

The club must consider their finances first

Another player at Stamford Bridge who is being considered for recruitment by Aston Villa is Chelsea captain-elect Conor Gallagher.

The Englishman is, as it stands, not likely to leave Chelsea amidst interest from Villa and rivals Tottenham, and he has spoken in recent weeks about his excitement to work with incoming manager Enzo Maresca.

Any bid for Gallagher, and subsequent move, is likely to not gather any meaningful pace until the end of England's participation in Euro 2024, wherein Gallagher has appeared in both of England's games so far.

Having been on the books at Chelsea since he was seven years old, any sale of Gallagher would represent 100% profit for Chelsea, which may interest them amidst the Premier League's PSR regulations, which had caught several teams out last season.