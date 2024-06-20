Highlights Aston Villa and Chelsea agreed on a £37.5m deal for Ian Maatsen.

The Dutch left-back is set to sign a six-year contract with Unai Emery's side.

Borussia Dortmund failed to meet Maatsen's £35m release clause.

Aston Villa have agreed on a £37.5m deal to sign Chelsea left-back Ian Maatsen, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Despite significant interest from Borussia Dortmund, the 22-year-old Netherlands international is now poised to join Unai Emery’s side as both parties are in 'direct discussion' over personal terms.

According to Romano, Villa have offered a six-year deal to Maatsen, who just saw his release clause expire – the Birmingham side will pay slightly more than his £35m clause.

Romano suggests Dortmund tried to advance on signing Maatsen this summer, but never offered Chelsea a fee close to £35million.

The Dutch defender was keen to stay in Dortmund – his father had previously revealed both parties were working on a deal to keep Maatsen in Germany, but, ultimately, the Bundesliga side did not have sufficient funds to pursue a transfer.

Reportedly, Villa tempted Maatsen to join with the prospect of playing Champions League football next season after they qualified for the tournament by finishing fourth in the Premier League.

Villa and Maatsen in Direct Talks

Over a six-year deal

Romano, writing in his Daily Briefing, suggests Villa are now working to convince Maatsen on financial terms and Unai Emery’s ideas for the Dutchman:

“Ian Maatsen to Aston Villa is almost a ‘here we go’. I say almost because Villa and Maatsen are in direct discussion, there is a negotiation ongoing between the club and the player on personal terms. “Villa have offered a six-year contract to Maatsen and are working to reach an agreement and to convince the player on financial terms, on the project, and Unai Emery’s ideas for him. “An agreement between Villa and Chelsea, meanwhile, is already done. The fee is going to be £37.5m, and some of you have been asking me why it’s more than Maatsen’s £35m release clause. “First of all, that clause has now expired, so it’s no longer valid. Paying slightly more also means Villa can pay it over several years, so the terms are better for them. It’s also important to say that Borussia Dortmund really tried to advance on signing Maatsen permanently, but they never offered £35m.”

Maatsen, who left Chelsea on loan in January, impressed at Dortmund, helping them to reach the Champions League final for the first time in 11 years.

Ian Maatsen Stats (Bundesliga 2023-24) Games 16 Minutes 1264 Pass completion 87.5% Progressive passes per 90 5.70 Successful take-ons per 90 0.93

Villa Interested in Conor Gallagher

Negotiations are quiet at the moment

Aston Villa remain interested in signing Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher this summer, but journalist Ben Jacobs suggests that a deal is not in the works yet as the England international ‘doesn’t want to be distracted’ during Euro 2024.

Chelsea are looking to offload multiple home-grown players this summer as they reportedly set an asking price of £50m for Gallagher, who is a key transfer target for Unai Emery, according to The Guardian. If the Blues manage to sell some of their academy graduates, then it allows them to create pure profit for the books.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 20-06-24.