Morgan Rogers is set to sign for Premier League high-flyers Aston Villa with the ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano confirming his move. Unai Emery has already added firepower to his attack in recent windows with the additions of Moussa Diaby and Nicolo Zaniolo - but the Spaniard is evidently keen to add more to his attacking department.

The 21-year-old, who has plundered 33 games in Middlesbrough colours since joining from Manchester City's youth set-up in the summer of 2023, has attracted ample interest this January, but it is Emery and his entourage who have snared the services of the four-cap England Under-20 international.

On X (formerly Twitter), Romano insisted that the 'talented' ace is travelling to the Midlands outfit, as we speak, in order to perform medical tests before a contract is rubber-stamped.

“Morgan Rogers to Aston Villa, here we go! Verbal agreement in place with Middlesbrough for talented English winger. After final proposal, Boro accepted and player now leaving training ground to travel. Medical tests booked next 24hr, signing imminent for #AVFC.”

Villa's pursuit of Rogers

Emery had three bids snubbed

In a bid to aid their Premier League title hopes, Rogers had been identified as a primary January transfer target for the Villans, with the report from The Athletic suggesting that Emery and his team are prioritising youth in the 23/24 mid-season window, who the club can develop and progress to become first team regulars.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Rogers - now confirmed by Romano - was expected to embark on a new challenge in a tier above, with Carrick and Co. tempted by making a profit on a player they acquired a matter of months ago.

Per BBC Sport, Boro, led by boss Michael Carrick and owner Steve Gibson, had rejected a third bid from Villa for Rogers on Monday after snubbing a duo of offers from the top tier club last week. Gibson was reportedly reluctant to part ways with the Halesowen-born ace for less than his valuation, which was believed to be in the region of £12m.

Inside Rogers' career so far

He emerged from Manchester City's ranks

As mentioned, Rogers enjoyed coming through the Manchester City academy after arriving in the North West in August 2019. After struggling to impress Pep Guardiola and break into first team proceedings, he embarked on a trio of loan stints at Lincoln City, Bournemouth and Blackpool.

Thanks to his time spent away from the Etihad Stadium, Rogers only managed to accrue 37 apperances in City's youth teams before Middlesbrough came knocking for his signature. After joining the Championship outfit just six months ago, Rogers has come on leaps and bounds. The playmaker was a key part in Boro's FA Cup third-round defeat to Villa earlier in January and shone in their venture to the League Cup semi-finals.

Morgan Rogers - Statistics in the Championship this season Goals 2 Assists 6 Shots per game 1.2 Key passes per game 1.4 Dribbles per game 1 Average pass success rate (%) 72.2 Man of the Match 2 Overall WhoScored rating 6.66 All statistics per WhoScored - (correct as of 30/01/24)

In total, he has made 33 appearances across all competitions for Carrick’s side this term, including 14 starts, domestically. This season alone, the Englishman has shown potency in front of goal by adding seven goals and a further nine assists to his overall tally. Now, according to The Athletic, the promising forward is excited at the prospect of joining a side in England's top division as he attempts to stamp his authority on the sport.