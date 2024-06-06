Highlights Aston Villa have agreed a deal to sign Luton Town star Ross Barkley.

Unai Emery 'strongly wanted' the ex-Chelsea midfielder at Villa Park ahead of their debut Champions League campaign.

Villa are also targeting signings at right-back and central midfield after finishing fourth in the Premier League.

Aston Villa have agreed a deal to sign Luton Town star Ross Barkley, who is set to become their first summer transfer, Fabrizio Romano has revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

The England international enjoyed a superb last season despite the club suffering relegation to the Championship after just one year in the Premier League. Barkley is now set for a return to the top flight as boss Unai Emery is a big fan of the Everton academy graduate.

The 30-year-old – who has described himself as a "street footballer" – played for Villa in the 2020-21 season after he joined on loan from Chelsea. Barkley played a key role at Villa Park under Dean Smith as the club finished their Premier League campaign 11th and secured another season in the top division.

Three years on, Villa are now getting ready to play Champions League football next season, with Barkley joining on a permanent deal.

Unai Emery ‘Strongly Wanted’ Barkley

More signings are likely this summer

Romano, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, revealed that Emery ‘strongly wanted’ Barkley at Villa Park next season:

“On the club side, it's all agreed for a 5 million pounds fee, Barkley wants Aston Villa, Unai Emery strongly wanted him. “So the first one is already done, and then they will take their time to advance to the next targets. But I think it could be even two, three more signings after Barkley for Aston Villa.”

The Italian transfer insider also suggested that more additions are expected for Villa this summer after they agreed a deal for Barkley. In recent days, they were linked with signing Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher.

The Villains might have to focus on outgoings too, after Sky Sports revealed that the Villans will have to sell players to comply with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules before the June 30th deadline.

Aston Villa Target Two Signings

Internal discussions ongoing

Aston Villa are also targeting new signings in midfield and defence this summer, Romano revealed when speaking exclusively to GMS. Villa are anticipating a busy summer in the Midlands and, following a deal for Barkley, they are now internally discussing deals for a new central midfielder and right-back.

After achieving Champions League qualification and finishing fourth in the Premier League, the Villains are keen to build on the momentum of a successful campaign.

Emery’s side had an impressive transfer window last summer as they secured the high-profile signings of Pau Torres, Youri Tielemans, and Moussa Diaby, and now could be looking for more of the same.

Villa were quick to do business regarding Emery’s future after last season’s success – the Spaniard signed a new five-year deal with the Birmingham club until 2029.

Unai Emery's managerial record with Aston Villa (2022-24) Matches 83 Wins 44 Draws 16 Losses 23 Points per match 1.78

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 06-06-24.