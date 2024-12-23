Aston Villa have decided to extend goalkeeper Filip Marschall’s contract after a breakthrough in talks, Football Insider has revealed.

The West Midlands club have reportedly agreed fresh terms with the former England Under-19 international, whose current deal was due to expire in June 2027.

Marschall is currently out on loan at Crewe Alexandra in League Two and spent six months at MK Dons last season.

The 'incredibly highly-rated' 21-year-old has been in promising form this term, managing nine clean sheets in his 25 appearances for Crewe Alexandra in all competitions and conceding 25 goals.

The Cambridge-born shot stopper made his Villa debut last season, starting in their 1-1 draw with Zrinjski Mostar in the Conference League, but has not had further opportunities to impress Unai Emery since.

He is considered to be a fourth-choice option at Villa Park, behind Emiliano Martinez, Robin Olsen and Joe Gauci.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Marschall was named on the bench 12 times by Aston Villa in the Premier League but is yet to play a single minute of top-flight football.

Aston Villa, who have moved up to sixth in the Premier League table following their 2-1 win over Manchester City at the weekend, are still yet to resolve the futures of two of their senior players.

Both Olsen and defender Kortney Hause’s deals expire at the end of the season, and it remains to be seen whether they will be handed new deals, considering their uncertain situation at the club.

Olsen has played just 45 minutes of football this term, while Hause is yet to feature for the Villans since the 2021/22 season.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, Villa have been working hard ahead of the January transfer window to identify potential new signings who could boost Emery’s squad.

While they would like to bring in a new right-back, they are also on the lookout for reinforcements in attack and are considering players on the verge of breakthrough.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 23-12-24.