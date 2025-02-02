Marcus Rashford will undergo a medical to join Aston Villa from Manchester United on Sunday after a deal was agreed on a loan with an option to buy, according to The Sun.

The 27-year-old England international had seen his Old Trafford future thrown into doubt in recent months after he was dropped from the squad for the Manchester Derby in December, before revealing in an interview that he felt he was "ready for a new challenge".

He hasn't featured for the first-team since, making the match-day squad just once in that time as an unused substitute against Newcastle United, and now looks set to make the move to Premier League rivals Aston Villa after an agreement was found between the clubs.

Rashford to Undergo Aston Villa Medical

Villa will pay 75% of his wages

According to a report by The Sun, Villa and Man Utd have agreed a deal which will see the winger join on an initial loan deal until the end of the season but Unai Emery's side have included a £40m option to make the deal permanent in the summer.

Rashford's £325,000-per-week wages had been a major obstacle for a lot of interested parties this month, but after selling Jhon Duran to Al-Nassr for a fee in excess of £70m last week they have got cash to burn and have agreed to cover 75% of his salary - something Man Utd insisted on to allow a deal to go through.

GIVEMESPORT sources had revealed that Rashford had been hopeful of a move to Barcelona this month, but their financial situation made a deal simply impossible and a formal offer never materialsied.

But after receiving a phone call from Emery personally to convince him of the move, and the fact that Villa are playing in the Champions League last 16, Rashford, who has been described as "world-class", has opened up to the switch and it is now set to be completed before Monday night's deadline.

Marcus Rashford's Premier League statistics - Man Utd squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 16 2nd Assists 4 1st Key Passes Per Game 1.4 =3rd Tackles Per Game 2.8 2nd Interceptions Per Game 1.5 1st Match rating 7.10 1st

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 01-02-25.