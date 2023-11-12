Highlights Ollie Watkins' impressive goal-scoring form has been crucial for Aston Villa, helping them qualify for European competition and stay competitive in the league.

Watkins has been a key player for Villa under Unai Emery, missing just one league game since the coach's arrival and recently earning a lucrative new contract.

The new contract is likely to keep Watkins at Villa Park, but the club needs to continue their upward trajectory and compete for European positions to prevent outside interest in the striker.

Aston Villa star Ollie Watkins is likely to remain at the club under Unai Emery, but only if one key request is matched, as revealed to GIVEMESPORT by transfer insider Dean Jones.

The England international has been in blistering form for Aston Villa this season, with his goals in the previous campaign having helped fire the West Midlands outfit into the Europa Conference League. However, there had been fears Watkins could push for a move away from Villa Park, but it now looks as if such speculation has been put to bed and the prolific striker will be sticking around to play a key role under Emery.

Watkins the man for Emery's European Villans

Where would Aston Villa be without Watkins' goals? For starters, likely in the bottom half of the table and certainly not competing in European competition. The former Brentford man netted 15 goals in 37 appearances for the one-time European champions last season, helping ensure the club qualified for continental competition this time around.

What's more, Watkins has continued his fine form over into the current campaign, with the 27-year-old having scored nine goals in Aston Villa's first 17 matches this season across all competitions. Add an extra five assists on top of that and it's clear to see just how important Watkins is to Emery's side.

In fact, ever since Emery arrived at Villa Park just over 12 months ago, Watkins has missed just one league game under the Spanish coach, illustrating his reliability for both Aston Villa and Emery. As a result, Watkins was recently rewarded with a bumper contract, which puts the forward into the top bracket of the club's earners.

It's reported that the Torquay-born star is pocketing around £150,000 per week at Villa Park - plenty of incentive for him to stick around at the club. It had come amid transfer rumours linking Watkins with a move away from Aston Villa, with Bayern Munich among the striker's suitors, before the German giant penned a deal for England teammate Harry Kane.

When quizzed about the impact Watkins' new contract will turn out having, transfer insider Jones admitted it will likely act as protection against any outside interest. But the reliable reporter has hinted that can only be the case if Aston Villa continue on their upward trajectory, fighting for European positions and potentially even silverware somewhere down the line:

“I think the least Aston Villa could do is to put him into this kind of pay bracket and reward him for what he's brought to this team so far. He's really taken to the Premier League, and they probably took a bit of a chance on him from their initial moment of signing him. But he's 100% repaid that and he continues to get better. Yeah, I think it’ll keep him at Villa Park and I think it's a good deal for everyone.”

One of Watkins' more important Aston Villa goals came during the midweek fixture against Dutch side AZ Alkmaar. Trailing 1-0 heading into the final half-hour of the contest at Villa Park, Diego Carlos popped up with an equaliser for the home side, but hopes of a winning goal were beginning to dwindle.

That was until Watkins popped up with less than 10 minutes remaining on the clock to send the Villans faithful into ecstasy. Not only was it yet another late European triumph, having needed a 94th-minute winner to edge past Zrinjski during an earlier group match, the victory strengthened Aston Villa's hopes of qualifying for the knockout phase.

Emery's side now sit in the second qualification spot of their Europa Conference League group, level on points with leaders Legia Warsaw, who visit Villa Park for the next round of fixtures. A win in that fixture would confirm Aston Villa's progression into the knockout rounds and perhaps even see them wrap it up as group winners.

Aston Villa summer signings Fee Pau Torres (Villarreal) £33m Moussa Diaby (Bayer Leverkusen) Undisclosed Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) Free Rico Richards (West Bromwich Albion) Free Nicolo Zaniolo (Galatasaray) Loan All fees according to Sky Sports

Aston Villa worries for key first-team star

Part of Aston Villa's recent resurgence has been down to the club's exceptional operations in the transfer market, with the close to £90 million spent by Emery and Co. in the summer window having largely worked wonders. The likes of Moussa Diaby and Pau Torres have been brought into the club, with the duo having made an immediate impact.

However, the same cannot be said about Youri Tielemans, whose woes in the West Midlands continue to plague his start to life at Aston Villa. The free transfer from Leicester City started none of the club's opening 11 Premier League fixtures, suggesting he hasn't yet earned the trust of manager Emery.

But with the European Championships just around the corner and Tielemans eyeing up a spot in Belgium's starting-11, how long will the midfielder continue to sit on the bench for? Only time will provide an answer.