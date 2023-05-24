Aston Villa should have “fallback options” lined up after Barcelona director of football Mateu Alemany turned down a job overseeing recruitment at Villa Park, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Unai Emery will hope he is backed in the summer transfer market by the Villans hierarchy.

Aston Villa news – Mateu Alemany

At the beginning of the month, it was reported that Alemany had agreed to leave Barcelona and join Aston Villa in a recruitment capacity this summer.

The West Midlands outfit were keen to establish themselves as a top-six outfit after Emery had turned the club’s fortunes around following his arrival at Villa Park in November.

However, last week it emerged that Alemany had a change of heart after deciding to remain at the Nou Camp beyond the current campaign, debunking any chances of him making the switch to the Premier League outfit.

Alemany told DAZN Espana (via 90min): “Aston Villa has an impressive project and one of the best coaches in Europe, but after personal reflection, this is where I want to be. I hope in the coming years we will continue to climb the steps to dominate European football again.”

However, it’s not all bad news for Villa, who are in pole position to qualify for next season’s Europa Conference League.

Meanwhile, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has recently told GIVEMESPORT that NSWE are ready to back Emery in the summer transfer window.

And Jones “would be amazed” if Villa had no backup alternatives following the Alemany disappointment.

What next for Aston Villa and Alemany?

When asked if there were any alternatives Villa could turn to, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “I'm not sure, to be honest. I don't know enough about the situation to understand where they turn from there.

“It’s very rare that clubs only have one pathway they're looking into. I would be amazed if Aston Villa didn't have fallback options they were already exploring.”

What next for Aston Villa?

Emery’s primary task will be completing the job and securing their qualification for next season’s Europa Conference League.

Villa’s fate is in their own hands as they welcome Brighton & Hove Albion to Villa Park, and a win would guarantee their presence in Europe for the first time since 2010.

However, the West Midlands outfit will be left sweating if they fail to pick up three points, with Tottenham Hotspur having the opportunity to overtake them should they beat Leeds United, whilst Brentford could pounce on a Villa defeat with victory over Manchester City at home.

Whether Villa secure their place in Europe or not, it looks set to be an exciting time for those at Villa Park, and Alemany’s late change of heart will only come as a minor setback to the club’s ambitions.