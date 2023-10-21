Highlights Aston Villa's interest in Alex Baena at Villa Park is "really interesting" according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

The Spain international has worked under Unai Emery before during the pair's time at Villarreal.

The Villans may have to compete with Barcelona for the midfielder's signature.

Aston Villa’s interest in Villarreal star Alex Baena is “really interesting”, as transfer insider Dean Jones provides GIVEMESPORT with an internal view on the club’s scouting network at Villa Park.

Unai Emery hopes to build a Villans squad capable of challenging in the higher echelons of the Premier League.

The 51-year-old took the Aston Villa job from Steven Gerrard almost 12 months ago, with the club fighting to retain their status in the top-flight. However, Emery's tweaks enabled the side to enjoy a run of form which secured them a seventh placed finish in the Premier League, enabling qualification for this term's Europa Conference League.

Aston Villa could reignite Baena interest

According to Spanish outlet AS (via Sport Witness), Aston Villa have maintained their interest in Baena from the summer transfer window. Barcelona were also keen on the midfielder’s services, but financial difficulties at the Camp Nou made a move impossible. Mateu Alemany’s departure from the Catalan giants hasn’t altered the club’s stance on signing Baena, and the 22-year-old remains a target.

Meanwhile, Villa are reported to be one of ‘several’ Premier League sides who have monitored the Spain international and can’t be ruled out of a transfer during the winter market. The report claims any deal could cost around €40m (close to £35m). Baena has a €60m (£52m) release clause, but Villarreal are willing to negotiate below that price.

Having worked under Emery before, Baena knows the head coach from the Basque Country well and could sway towards a Premier League move. Football talent scout Jacek Kulig has previously described the midfielder’s form as “sensational”.

Whether Baena would favour a move to the Premier League over Barcelona remains to be seen, and he may struggle to nail down a place at Villa Park. The one-time European Cup winners have already seen former Leicester City star Youri Tielemans join during the summer window and fail to make an impact in the Premier League. Emery has been reluctant to move from the midfield axis of Boubacar Kamara, Douglas Luiz, and John McGinn.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has hinted to GIVEMESPORT that Villa could move for Manchester City and England midfielder Kalvin Phillips in 2024, likely putting a move for Baena on the backburners. However, with Villa enjoying a positive start to the Premier League season and competing in the Europa Conference League, the West Midlands giants are an attractive proposition.

Alex Baena - vs Villarreal La Liga squad 23/24 Output Squad ranking Overall rating 6.88 4th Assists 4 1st Shots per game 2.5 1st Key passes per game 2.4 1st Fouled per game 1.6 =2nd Stats according to WhoScored

Jones suggests that it’s fascinating that Villa are looking at players in the ilk of Baena and thinks it shows the massive size of their current scouting network. The transfer insider hints that he could play in behind striker Ollie Watkins. He told GIVEMESPORT:

“This is a player linked to Barcelona, and you're looking at somebody with the potential to become a real player in his own right. The fact that Villa are in the mix for a player like this is really interesting, especially as he can play various roles. I think that's something that's becoming more and more important for a manager like Emery, especially to make sure that he's got options in and around the main striker. Watkins seems almost irreplaceable because when he isn't there, you can tell that he's not there. But the other places around him can be more interchangeable. So, it is interesting that they're looking at players like this and showing that their scouting network is huge now.”

Aston Villa transfer news

According to Football Insider, Aston Villa are now in pole position to sign Norwich City talent Jonathan Rowe. It’s reported that several Premier League sides are monitoring the progress of the 20-year-old, who made his England U21 debut last week.

Rowe can play at left and right wing and behind the striker in an attacking midfield role. The starlet’s signing at Villa Park would add to the club’s young talent in the senior set-up, with Jacob Ramsey being the most notable graduate of recent years. Crystal Palace are also linked with the attacker’s services.

Meanwhile, reports in Spain claim that Villa are keeping an eye on Barcelona left-back Marcos Alonso. The 32-year-old left Chelsea for the Camp Nou in 2022 but hasn’t become a regular starter in Catalonia. Emery’s position as manager could make a move to Villa Park an attractive prospect for the former Blues star.

Aston Villa's upcoming fixtures

Before attention can turn to the winter transfer window, the focus must be maintaining the club’s impressive form in upcoming games. A double Europa Conference League group stage clash with AZ Alkmaar could be critical in deciding Villa’s fate on the continent.

Meanwhile, Premier League clashes against West Ham United, Luton Town, Nottingham Forest and Fulham await ahead of November’s international break. Therefore, Emery must focus on on-pitch matters in the next few weeks.

Read More: Ranking Aston Villa's best academy prospects at Villa Park