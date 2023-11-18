Highlights Aston Villa left-back Alex Moreno may struggle to regain his place in Unai Emery's side due to the impressive form of Lucas Digne at Villa Park.

Moreno has yet to make an appearance for the Villans this term after suffering a hamstring injury at the back end of last season.

However, Emery has revealed that one Villa talent is close to making a full return to training at Bodymoor Heath.

Aston Villa defender Alex Moreno could struggle to get back into the side at Villa Park due to the form of Lucas Digne, as journalist Dean Jones considers the chances of the left-back being reintegrated into the team.

Unai Emery's Villans squad have enjoyed an exceptional start to the Premier League and Europa Conference League campaigns, and he is unlikely to change what has generally been a winning formula.

Villa are challenging for European qualification and are just outside the Premier League's top four ahead of the busy winter period. However, it’s not been positive for the entire squad, with certain players struggling to fit into Emery’s plans.

Moreno behind Digne in the reckoning

During the January transfer window this year, Moreno became Emery’s first signing as Villa manager, arriving from Real Betis in a deal worth close to £13m. The 30-year-old’s arrival could have been the beginning of the end for left-back Lucas Digne, who had struggled since his arrival from Everton 12 months prior.

It didn’t take Moreno long to establish himself in Emery’s starting lineup. He was a critical component in the Villans’ stunning run from the bottom half of the table to a seventh-place finish, securing a place in the Europa Conference League. This season was meant to be an exciting campaign for the Spaniard. He could have established himself as one of the Premier League’s leading full-backs and made a play for an international call-up from Spain ahead of Euro 2024 next summer.

However, Moreno suffered a hamstring injury in Villa’s penultimate game of the 2022/23 season, in a 1-1 draw at Liverpool on 20th May. Since then, the injury has kept him out of Premier League action, though he has appeared on the bench in recent fixtures against Nottingham Forest and Fulham.

Meanwhile, Digne’s upturn in form has nailed his place in Emery’s starting lineup, having decided against leaving Villa Park during the summer transfer window. On 22nd August, RMC Sport revealed that the Frenchman’s potential transfer to OGC Nice had been delayed following Villa’s failure to sign Sevilla and Argentina full-back Marcos Acuna.

Eventually, the move fell through, and Digne remained in the West Midlands giants’ first team as Villa surged up to fifth in the Premier League table. In September, Jones told GIVEMESPORT that Emery had performed a ‘U-turn’ on the 30-year-old.

Lucas Digne - stats vs Aston Villa 2023/24 Premier League squad Ouptut Squad ranking Overall rating 6.96 6th Assists 2 =4th Key passes per game 1.9 1st Crosses per game 1.9 1st Aerial duels won per game 1.8 1st Tackles per game 1.8 5th Interceptions per game 1.4 1st Clearances per game 2 3rd Stats according to WhoScored

Jones suggests that Moreno must wait for a suspension or injury and be ready to take his opportunity to win his place back in Emery’s side. However, the journalist doesn’t hold out much hope of a return to the side “anytime soon.” Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“I don't have much hope for Moreno getting in this team anytime soon. Digne has been an underrated asset in that Aston Villa team. That's because they've got all the attacking stars who have been hogging the headlines. But if you look at Digne’s form this season, he's been consistent and impressive. He’s done exactly what Emery wanted from him. That's a blow to Moreno, but he’s just got to wait for his opportunity and hope that, at some point, a suspension or injury means that he does get an opportunity in this team again and that he can make the most of that chance when it comes.”

Aston Villa injury news

According to Emery via (BirminghamLive), Jacob Ramsey is close to returning to full training at Bodymoor Heath. Ahead of the Villans’ 3-1 victory over Fulham on 12th November, the Spanish head coach revealed that the academy product is progressing. In September, he suffered a recurrence of a broken metatarsal, which had previously kept him out of action for ten weeks.

Meanwhile, Tyrone Mings and Emiliano Buendia have suffered long-term knee injuries. Their return to action is unknown. The duo hope to play some part this season, but a return for the 2024/25 campaign could be a realistic target.

Aston Villa upcoming fixtures

Aston Villa can enjoy the international break, having put themselves in a good position in the Premier League and Europa Conference League. The Villans return to action on the 26th of this month when they travel to Tottenham Hotspur. Ange Postecoglou’s team are reeling after losing their last two fixtures to Chelsea and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Emery’s side conclude November on the 30th with a home Europa Conference League fixture against Legia Warszawa. Victory would put Villa in pole position to secure top spot in the group and a place in the competition's last 16.

