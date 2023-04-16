Aston Villa boss Unai Emery could soon start gaining admirers from different Premier League sides, journalist Dean Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Emery has caught the eye since arriving at Villa Park, with Jones tipping the Spaniard to attract interest from different sides in the division.

Aston Villa latest news - Unai Emery

It's not an exaggeration to suggest that when Steven Gerrard was sacked from his role as manager, Aston Villa were in real danger of dropping out of the division.

Marooned in the bottom half of the table, having won just two of their opening 10 matches in charge, a return to the Championship did look likely for the out-of-sorts Villans (Transfermarkt).

Instead, with only a handful of matches remaining this season, Aston Villa, quite remarkably, remain in with a shout of qualifying for European football.

Sat in sixth place after 30 matches of the Premier League campaign, the West Midlands outfit currently reside above both Liverpool and Chelsea in the table - something few, if any would've predicted before a ball was kicked.

The mastermind behind Aston Villa's resurgence is former Arsenal boss Emery, who has lost just six of his 19 matches in charge so far (Transfermarkt).

With a first venture into Europe since 2010/11 on the cards, there are suggestions that clubs in the top flight will be regretting not moving onto Emery before Aston Villa.

What has Dean Jones said about Emery and Aston Villa?

Speaking in an interview with GIVEMESPORT, journalist Jones praised the work Emery has done so far, hinting clubs in and around Aston Villa will be looking on with envious eyes.

On the former Villarreal chief, Jones said: "It probably won't be too long until other clubs start thinking they should have appointed Emery. But ultimately, I don't think he's going to go anywhere this summer.

"He’s got such a good project underway at Villa, with signs of real promise there and the way that they've turned a corner under him this season, they're already setting their sights now next season.”

What's next for Aston Villa in the Premier League?

With eight matches of the season left to play, Aston Villa now know if they win all of their remaining games they will most likely be playing in Europe next season.

Only Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Manchester City have taken more points than Aston Villa across the last 10 Premier League games, indicating they are one of the form sides in the division (Flashscore).

Aston Villa's European credentials will be put to the test this weekend when they take on fellow continental challengers Newcastle United at Villa Park, before consecutive matches against west London opposition in Brentford and Fulham.

Following that, a trip to Old Trafford rounds off a crucial April for Aston Villa, before Wolverhampton Wanderers, Tottenham, Liverpool and Brighton & Hove Albion punctuate what looks like being a tricky-looking May.