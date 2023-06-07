Aston Villa have the kind of ambition that could lure Youri Tielemans to Villa Park this summer, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The midfielder will be leaving Leicester City at the end of the month when his contract expires and has been linked with a move to Unai Emery's side.

Aston Villa transfer news — Youri Tielemans

According to The Athletic, Villa have entered the race to sign Tielemans, who's available on a free transfer.

They face competition for his signature, though, with the same outlet reporting that some of the Villans' Premier League rivals are also interested in the Belgian.

During his time at Leicester, Tielemans made 195 appearances and scored 28 goals, as per Transfermarkt.

It was his strike in the FA Cup final against Chelsea back in 2021 that saw the Foxes win the competition for the first time in their history.

What has Dean Jones said about Youri Tielemans and Aston Villa?

Jones thinks Villa may be able to tempt Tielemans to join them this summer, though he expects the 26-year-old to demand a £150,000-a-week wage packet.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "Villa have been linked with Tielemans and if he wants to stay in England, this is the sort of thing he might need to consider. He considers himself good enough to be playing Champions League, and I think we’ll also be looking at a pay packet of around £150,000-a-week for him.

"Villa have ambition that might prove tempting even if they can’t totally fulfil everything he has been hoping for when he has considered life after Leicester."

Would Youri Tielemans be a good signing for Aston Villa?

Without a doubt. He's obviously very familiar with the Premier League and is a midfielder with a lot of ability.

As per FBref, Tielemans has ranked in the 89th percentile for expected assisted goals and the 84th for progressive passes among his positional peers over the last year.

Ultimately, whoever signs the Belgium international on a free this summer will be getting a bargain.

With Villa set to play in Europe next season after qualifying for the Europa Conference League, he's the kind of player needed at Villa Park.

Competition for his signature looks like it's going to be fierce, though, while £150,000-a-week is a lot of money. However, Tielemans is definitely a player worth pursuing if you're Villa or another Premier League club around their level.