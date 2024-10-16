Everton and Aston Villa could enter battle to sign Bologna forward Santiago Castro in the coming transfer windows as reports claim that the Premier League duo are 'keeping tabs' on the Serie A starlet - and they could be rivalled by London giants Arsenal and Chelsea in the race for his signature.

The former Velez Sarsfield attacker only made the move to Bologna in January, but he has massively impressed in the Italian top-flight this season after receiving more game time at the Champions League outfit under Vincenzo Italiano. That has prompted interest in his services, and it could be a case of who blinks first with the young striking talent clearly a wanted prospect across the continent, having been compared to Premier League icon Carlos Tevez.

Everton and Aston Villa to Battle For Castro Signature

The Argentine has been in superb form for Bologna

The report from Corriere dello Sport (via SportWitness) states that there is interest in the Premier League for the 20-year-old striker - with Villa and Everton keeping tabs on the player.

Castro has replaced Manchester United star Joshua Zirkzee perfectly at Bologna, and although they signed Thijs Dallinga to do just that, he has since caught the attention of Chelsea and Arsenal in the process. The 20-year-old Argentine joined in January, and despite a relatively slow start to proceedings last season, he has three goals in just seven Serie A games this season, prompting interest from elsewhere due to his 'complete' profile.

Santiago Castro's Serie A statistics - Bologna squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Minutes Played 539 3rd Goals 3 1st xG 1.94 2nd Shots Per Game 2.9 1st Dribbles Per Game 1 =3rd Match rating 7.00 1st

Villa and Everton are keeping tabs on him, seemingly more interested than Chelsea and Arsenal, though the London duo are thought to be 'attentive' to the situation.

Castro reportedly looks up to Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez, and looking at what his compatriot has done in the European game, he wishes to elevate to those levels. A January exit is thought to be unlikely, with any move probably set to happen next summer - but Everton might need Castro as they could reortedly lose Beto and Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the January window. Villa, meanwhile, have Jhon Duran, Ollie Watkins and Morgan Rogers all able to play up front - and so it remains to be seen where Castro would fit in.

Everton Would Be in Greater Need of Castro

Villa already have plenty of firepower but the Toffees need goals

Villa aren't short of goals, that much is clear. 12 goals scored already in the Premier League alongside four in the Champions League has seen Watkins and Duran especially blossom, and striker is one of the positions that they least need to strengthen in.

Everton, meanwhile, have struggled. Their top goalscorer is Dwight McNeil, who has three in the Premier League - and beyond that, Calvert-Lewin only has two whilst Beto and young striker Youssef Chermiti both have no strikes to their name.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been Everton's focal point for years, scoring 70 goals in 255 games.

If Beto and Calvert-Lewin do depart, Everton will undoubtedly need another striker and, though Castro may not be at that level just yet, he will be a solid replacement for either striker.

The Toffees are only two points ahead of the relegation zone, and despite going unbeaten in their past three games, a crucial set of fixtures are coming up and if they can take points throughout October and November, then pressure will be eased against Sean Dyche's side as they aim to avoid relegation for the fourth season running.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 16-10-24.